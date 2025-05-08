403
Albanese Prepares to Form New Government
(MENAFN) Australian Premier Anthony Albanese announced that his Cabinet will be officially installed early next week, following a decisive election win by his Labor Party.
In a discussion with an Australian media on Wednesday evening, Albanese stated he would utilize the upcoming weekend to finalize choices regarding Cabinet roles and their corresponding duties.
The Labor Caucus, which includes all the party’s elected representatives in the parliament, is scheduled to gather in Canberra, the nation’s capital, this Friday.
The group will cast votes to determine Cabinet members, after which Albanese will assign portfolios the following Tuesday.
To date, the Labor Party has secured 89 out of 150 seats in the lower house, surpassing the simple majority threshold of 76 seats by 13.
Labor contenders are also ahead in the ballot count for four of the remaining eleven undecided seats.
In the Senate, which is the upper chamber of the legislature, the Labor Party is anticipated to occupy between 27 and 30 seats out of the total 76.
