Ex-Premier claims Zelensky ‘would do anything’ to recruit additional troops
(MENAFN) Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov has claimed that President Vladimir Zelensky would implement the mobilization of 18-year-olds without hesitation if it weren’t for the risk of public backlash. Ukraine has been relying on compulsory conscription to strengthen its military amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. Last year, the draft age was lowered from 27 to 25 as part of broader reforms. Azarov, who served as prime minister from 2010 to 2014 before being ousted, believes that Zelensky will eventually push for mandatory service among younger adults as well.
Azarov stated in a Tuesday interview that Zelensky would go to any lengths to increase troop numbers, but public discontent is currently the only barrier. He pointed out that there is already widespread anger over how the mobilization is being handled, with men aged 20 to 60 being forcibly conscripted from the streets. Azarov also referenced videos online that showed instances of forced conscription, which he described as criminal actions by mobilization officers.
In an effort to recruit volunteers, Kiev recently launched a program offering 1 million hryvnias (around $24,000) for a year of military service, but due to the high casualty rates, fewer than 500 young men have volunteered, despite the attractive financial offer. Azarov also noted that Ukraine’s commander-in-chief has set a goal to recruit 30,000 soldiers per month, while the deputy head of the presidential administration has proposed mandatory military service for women, similar to Israel’s model.
Azarov criticized the government’s treatment of conscripts, questioning the value of sending untrained 18-year-olds to the frontlines after just a few days of training. He warned that this could undermine their effectiveness in battle. Beyond military casualties, Azarov highlighted the grave demographic issues Ukraine faces, with death rates far exceeding birth rates, raising concerns about the country’s future.
He concluded that, given the government’s approach to its citizens, the outlook for Ukraine’s rebuilding and future demographic stability is grim.
