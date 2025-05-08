403
Dubai Municipality launches 'Mushrif Hub' in Mushrif National Park, redefining recreational experiences in Dubai
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 7 May 2025: Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of the ‘Mushrif Hub’ initiative in Mushrif National Park, introducing a new concept in recreational and leisure destinations that blends natural surroundings with sports, entertainment, and community interaction. Located within one of Dubai’s largest parks, the Mushrif Hub is designed to meet the needs of all residents and visitors through a wide range of integrated amenities, facilities, and experiences.
The launch forms part of Dubai Municipality’s broader efforts to upgrade and develop public parks across the emirate, aligning with its strategic goals to enhance wellbeing and quality of life. The initiative features a dedicated skills area with the longest mountain bike track in the heart of the emirate, café and restaurant areas that offer rich experiences for visitors, as well as comprehensive facilities including a chapel, changing rooms and showers.
Dubai Municipality has also enhanced Mushrif Hub's features by adding lighting elements to extend the initiative's operating hours into the night, enhancing visitors' experiences and enjoyment of their time in the evening. In addition, Mushrif Hub will host several sporting events, including cycling and running races, which will provide the opportunity and space for government and private sector partners to organise various sporting and recreational events and activities within the initiative, encouraging community members to participate in sporting events and enjoy an integrated experience that combines entertainment, sports and healthy living in a natural setting in the heart of Dubai.
Commenting on the launch, Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “The Mushrif Hub initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to enhancing the attractiveness and leadership of Dubai through the development of integrated, high-quality public spaces. This new destination brings together recreational, sporting and cultural elements in a natural setting, offering a diverse and inclusive experience for residents and visitors. Our goal is to strengthen the community’s connection with nature while supporting a healthier, more active lifestyle and reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the world’s best cities to live and visit.”
With a total length of 9.7 kilometres, Dubai Municipality has dedicated a mountain walking track in Mushrif National Park. The track is the first of its kind in the heart of Dubai, as it contains multi-level paths suitable for beginners and professionals.
It has also completed a mountain bike track, skills area, and professional track in Mushrif National Park, with a total length of 50 kilometres, where the track is divided into three tracks, starting with the green track for the beginner level, the second blue track for the intermediate level, and the advanced red track for professional mountain bikers.
