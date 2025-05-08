Azercell And ADA University Foundation Host Techfront Academy-Industry Meeting

MENAFN - AzerNews) Azercell Telecom and the ADA University Foundation recently convened the "TechFront: Exploring the Frontiers of Technology" forum, a collaborative initiative designed to foster synergy between academic research and practical innovation. The event also served as a dynamic platform for dialogue on emerging AI trends, software engineering, and cybersecurity. The forum successfully facilitated meaningful engagement between tech professionals and aspiring startup teams.

A panel discussion titled“Risks and Safety Measures: How Can We Protect the Future?” featured Elnur Guluzade, Data Security and Incident Management unit head, and Samir Fataliev, Security Operations Center unit head at Azercell. The experts highlighted the importance of cultivating a robust digital security culture, strengthening the resilience of information systems, and implementing proactive measures to counter cyber threats.

In the session“Looking Ahead: What Does the Future Hold?” Azercell's Data Science senior specialist Suleyman Suleymanzade and Senior Mlops specialist Elkhan Alizade offered insights into the ethical considerations and practical applications of AI, discussing its potential social and economic impacts.

Faculty members from ADA University and George Washington University also contributed to the forum with thought-provoking presentations. In addition, student-led startup teams showcased their innovative projects. The event concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing excellence in two categories: Best Startup and Best Question, as selected by a panel of judges.