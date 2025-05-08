403
EU contemplates complete prohibition on Russian gas
(MENAFN) The European Commission is reportedly preparing legislation to completely eliminate imports of Russian natural gas — both piped and liquefied (LNG) — by the end of 2027, Bloomberg revealed on Monday. The proposed measures, expected to be presented in June, would initially prohibit new contracts and spot purchases of Russian gas, with the goal of gradually phasing out existing long-term agreements.
While the EU has significantly reduced its reliance on Russian energy since the Ukraine conflict escalated in 2022, Russia remains a key gas supplier via pipelines through Turkey and LNG shipments. France, Spain, and Belgium are among the main buyers, together accounting for 85% of the EU’s Russian LNG imports.
Despite reduced pipeline volumes, the EU’s intake of Russian LNG surged, with Moscow providing 17.5% of total LNG supplies to the bloc in 2024—second only to the United States at 45.3%. The new ban could create greater opportunities for American LNG exports, a goal long encouraged by Washington.
The Commission’s earlier attempt to restrict Russian LNG during negotiations over the EU’s 16th sanctions package failed due to internal resistance. Some European industries are now advocating for a return to cheaper Russian energy to ease economic strain, particularly in the manufacturing sector.
Meanwhile, Russia maintains it is a dependable supplier and has redirected its energy exports toward friendlier markets. Moscow also continues to reject Western sanctions, calling them unlawful under international trade rules.
