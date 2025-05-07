HORIZON PETROLEUM PROVIDES EUROPEAN GAS MARKET SUMMARY AND A CONCESSION UPDATE ON ITS GAS ASSETS IN POLAND

CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Horizon Petroleum Ltd. (TSXV: HPL) (FRA: HPM) (Tradegate: HPM) ("Horizon" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update on its progress on executing its programs in the Bielsko-Biala and Cieszyn concessions.

The Company has previously reported on its progress in its operations at the Lachowice gas development in the Bielsko-Biala concession where we have commenced operations on the initial development of the field. The field has assigned 2P net reserves of 34 BCF and 164 BCF of Net 2C Contingent resources with net asset values of NPV10 of US$84 million and US$431 million respectively, and 118 bcf of risked best estimate prospective resources (466 bcf unrisked) in undrilled area of the field. (Press release dated January 14,2025).

APEX Global Engineering Inc. ("APEX") prepared the Reserves and Resource Report in accordance with NI 51-101 with an effective date of August 31, 2024 (issue date of December 4, 2024). APEX assigned the Probable Reserves and Contingent and Prospective Resources to the Lachowice field. The reserves and resources assigned are subject to significant risks. Please refer to the Risks section at the end of this press release.

European and Polish Gas Markets

The development of our assets and the planned start of production will help meet the Polish Governments policies to increase domestic gas production. The energy demand environment in Europe and Poland is driven by the goal to reduce dependence on coal and to replace imported gas supplies from Russia for power generation. The EU has recently disclosed policies targeting the cessation of all gas imports from Russia by 2027. Much of the Russian gas is being replaced with LNG imported largely from the USA. The macro-gas market environment is expected to keep natural gas prices relatively high. Current natural gas prices in Poland are 163.5PLN/MWhr (US$12.75/mcf) with futures 2026 price of 168.6PLN/MWhr (US$12.80/mcf). Gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub are currently Euro 34.4/MWhr (US$11.50/mcf).

David Winter, CEO of the Company commented: "The initial review of the seismic and well data has confirmed our belief that the Cieszyn concession contains significant gas potential and we look forward to our work programs over the next year to delineate the prospects for our initial drilling targets that are close to wells that have successfully tested gas. The potential is supported by the shallower depths to the target reservoirs of less than 1,000m, and proximity to natural gas infrastructure that will allow us to bring wells into production relatively quickly. Lower cost of drilling, proximity to infrastructure reducing tie-in times in the strong Polish gas pricing environment of around US$12/mcf will drive attractive economic returns to stakeholders".

The Company is pleased to report on its initial review of the Cieszyn concession.

Cieszyn Concession

The Company has been conducting its initial work program of geological studies and seismic reprocessing which has shown the significant potential of the Cieszyn concession. The concession is covered by a wide grid of 2D seismic data of variable quality. The Company has reprocessed some key 2D lines which significantly improves the data quality and imaging of the target reservoir formations. The initial technical review has defined several priority areas of prospectivity for new 3D seismic acquisition programs. These are planned for 2026 and will be key to delineating the playfairways and prospects of the Miocene aged sandstone reservoirs to support future drilling programs.

In addition to the 2D seismic data, Cieszyn has a total of 48 existing wells that have usable data, the majority of which were drilled during the Soviet era. (only 3 wells were drilled since 1991). The wells were typically shallow, targeting the Silesian Flysch of Miocene age and high-quality Miocene aged sandstone reservoirs, many reporting significant gas tests of over 1mmscf/d from well depths of 400m to 1,500m. Finally, there are 2 producing gas fields adjacent to the Cieszyn licence area. They were discovered in the 1940's and 1950's and government records indicate that they have produced close to 10bcf of gas to before they were suspended. The gas tested and produced is high quality, sweet (no H2S and minimal CO2) with methane contents typically higher than 90%.

There are a number of "on trend" gas fields directly to the west in neighboring Czechia which supports our geological models. These seven nearby fields produce gas from sandstone reservoirs of Miocene age. These reservoirs are the same Miocene aged sandstone formations that have been encountered in the Cieszyn Licence area.

Offtake of any produced gas is supported by the extensive pipeline infrastructure within the licence area and the considerable heavy industry in the region provides a ready direct market for any gas the Company can bring on stream.

Horizon plans to drill its first new well by late 2026 or 2027 which is a requirement under its license agreement. However, the company is considering accelerating this plan through the drilling of "twin" wells beside existing wells that previously tested gas but were never put on permanent production. Well costs are expected to be in the range of US$1M-US$2MUS and associated economics are expected to be positive.

ABOUT HORIZON

Calgary-based Horizon is focused on the appraisal and development of conventional oil & natural ‎gas resources onshore Europe. The Management and Board of Horizon consist of oil & natural gas ‎professionals with significant international experience.‎

Oil and Gas Advisories and Risks

The reserve and resource estimates contained in this press release have been prepared in accordance with NI 51-101, is dated as of August 31, 2024 and prepared by APEX Global Engineering Inc. The Company held no reserves or reserves at year end but subsequently was granted the Bielsko-Biala and Cieszyn ‎ Concessions on November 19, 2024.

The reserve and resource estimates of natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves provided in this news release are estimates only, and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves and/or resources will be recovered. Actual reserves and resources may eventually prove to be greater than, or less than, the estimates provided herein. It should not be assumed that the estimates of future net revenues presented herein represent the fair market value of the reserves and/or resources. There are numerous uncertainties inherent in estimating quantities of natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves and/or resources and the future cash flows attributed to such reserves and/or resources.

These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) the fact that there is no certainty that the zones of interest will exist to the extent estimated or that the zones will be found to have natural gas with characteristics that meet or exceed the minimum criteria in terms of net pay thickness and/or porosity, or that the natural gas will be commercially recoverable to the extent estimated; (ii) the fact that there is no certainty that any portion of the probable reserves and contingent and prospective resources will be commercially viable to produce; (iii) the fact that the Company must hire an operations team and executive team in both Calgary and Poland in order to execute on the development plan, and there are no guarantees that suitably qualified technical and professional staff and/or consultants will be available; (iv) the lack of additional financing to fund the Company's development activities and continued operations; (v) the risks associated with obtaining approvals to access land to drill wells or install infrastructure and facilities in a reasonable time frame; the Polish regulatory regime is relatively stable but is marked with long approval processes relative to North American jurisdictions; (vi) the risks in acquiring or constructing adequate natural gas infrastructure to produce and sell natural gas, and whether capacity will be available in the existing main pipeline system at reasonable costs; (vii) the risk that there may not be a drilling rig available to drill the required wells, and the risk that if a rig mobilization is required from outside of Poland, that the costs may be prohibitive; (ix) risks inherent in the international oil and natural gas industry; * fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates; (xi)the number of competitors in the oil and gas industry with greater technical, financial and operations resources and staff; (xii) fluctuations in world prices and markets for oil and natural gas due to domestic, international, political, social, economic and environmental factors beyond the Company's control; (xiii) changes in government regulations affecting oil and natural gas operations; (xiv) potential liabilities for pollution or hazards against which the Company cannot adequately insure or which the Company may elect not to insure; (xv) contingencies affecting the classification as reserves versus resources which relate to the following issues as detailed in the COGE Handbook: ownership considerations, drilling requirements, testing requirements, regulatory considerations, infrastructure and market considerations, timing of production and development, and economic requirements; (xvi) the fact that there is no certainty that any portion of the prospective resources will be discovered and if discovered, there is no certainty that it will be commercially viable to produce any portion of the resources; and (xvii) other factors beyond the Company's control.

Any reference in this press release to PIIP, contingent resources and prospective resources are not, and should not be confused with oil and natural gas reserves.

Definitions

Total Petroleum Initially in Place (" PIIP ") refers to the total quantity of petroleum that is estimated to exist originally in naturally occurring accumulations. It includes the petroleum that exists in known accumulations prior to production and the estimated quantities yet to be discovered in the various leads and prospects identified by seismic and inferred by geology. A portion of the PIIP will be recoverable as determined by ultimate recovery factors and the estimated recoverable portion is further classified as Reserves, Contingent Resources or Prospective Resources.

Discovered Petroleum Initially in Place (" Discovered PIIP " or " DPIIP ") is the total quantity of Petroleum that is estimated as of the effective date of the Report to be contained in known accumulations prior to production.

Multiple development projects may be applied to each known accumulation which may be separated vertically into different formations or by area in different pools; each project will recover a portion of the PIIP according to its unique reservoir characteristics. The projects will be subdivided into Commercial and Sub-Commercial at the effective date with the estimated recoverable petroleum quantities being classified as Reserves and Contingent Resources .

Reserves are estimated remaining quantities of oil and natural gas and related substances anticipated to be commercially recoverable from known accumulations, from a given date forward, based on:

Company Gross Reserves are the Company's working interest (operating or non-operating) share before deducting royalties and without including any royalty interests of the Company.

Resources are defined in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (COGEH) Volume 1, section 5 as follows:

Contingent Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from known accumulations, but the applied projects are not yet considered mature enough for commercial development due to one or more contingencies. Contingent Resources may include, for example, projects for which there are currently no viable markets, or where commercial recovery is dependent on technology under development, or where evaluation of the accumulation is insufficient to clearly assess commerciality.

Contingencies may include factors such as economic, legal, environmental, political, and regulatory matters, or a lack of markets. It is also appropriate to classify as contingent resources, the estimated discovered recoverable quantities associated with a project in the early evaluation stage. Contingent Resources are further classified in accordance with the level of certainty associated with the estimates and may be sub classified based on project maturity and/or characterized by their economic status.

Not all technically feasible development plans will be commercial. The commercial viability of a development project is dependent on the forecast of fiscal conditions over the life of the project. For Contingent Resources, the risk component relating to the likelihood that an accumulation will be commercially developed is referred to as the "chance of development." For contingent resources, the chance of commerciality is equal to the chance of development.

Development Pending are contingencies that are being actively pursued; expect resolution in a reasonable time period; are directly influenced by the developer with both, internal approvals and commitment and development timing and; have a high chance of development (>80%).

Development on Hold are contingencies with major non-technical contingencies identified; have a reasonable chance of development (>50%); have contingencies that are beyond the control of the developer including but not limited to: external approvals, economic factors, market access, political factors and social license.

Development Unclarified are contingencies that have not been clearly defined; the project is currently under active evaluation; significant further appraisal may be required; progress is expected in a reasonable time period; chance of development is difficult to assess and could be a big range (20%-80%).

Development Not Viable are contingencies that have been identified; the project was evaluated and considered not viable or significant further appraisal may be required; progress is not expected in a reasonable time period and; has a low chance of development (<<50%).

Contingent Resources –Development Pending and –Development On Hold are considered economic, Contingent Resources –Development Unclarified have economics that are undetermined, and Contingent Resources –Development Not Viable are considered sub-economic.

Prospective Resources are those quantities of petroleum estimated, as of a given date, to be potentially recoverable from undiscovered accumulations by application of future development projects. Prospective resources have both an associated chance of discovery and a chance of development. Prospective Resources are further subdivided in accordance with the level of certainty associated with recoverable estimates assuming their discovery and development and may be sub classified based on project maturity.

Not all exploration projects will result in discoveries. The chance that an exploration project will result in the discovery of petroleum is referred to as the "chance of discovery." Thus, for an undiscovered accumulation, the chance of commerciality is the product of two risk components - the chance of discovery and the chance of development.

Estimates of resources always involve uncertainty, and the degree of uncertainty can vary widely between accumulations/projects and over the life of a project. Consequently, estimates of resources should generally be quoted as a range according to the level of confidence associated with the estimates. An understanding of statistical concepts and terminology is essential to understanding the confidence associated with resources definitions and categories. These concepts, which apply to all categories of resources, are outlined below. The range of uncertainty of estimated recoverable volumes may be represented by either deterministic scenarios or by a probability distribution. Resources should be provided as low, best, and high estimates as follows:



Low Estimate and/or 1C in the case of Contingent Resources : This is considered to be a conservative estimate of the quantity that will actually be recovered. It is likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the low estimate. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 90 percent probability (P90) that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the low estimate.

Best Estimate and/or 2C in the case of Contingent Resources : This is considered to be the best estimate of the quantity that will actually be recovered. It is equally likely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will be greater or less than the best estimate. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 50 percent probability (P50) that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the best estimate. High Estimate and/or 3C in the case of Contingent Resources : This is considered to be an optimistic estimate of the quantity that will actually be recovered. It is unlikely that the actual remaining quantities recovered will exceed the high estimate. If probabilistic methods are used, there should be at least a 10 percent probability (P10) that the quantities actually recovered will equal or exceed the high estimate.

This approach to describing uncertainty may be applied to reserves, contingent resources, and prospective resources. There may be significant risk that sub commercial and undiscovered accumulations will not achieve commercial production, however, it is useful to consider and identify the range of potentially recoverable quantities independently of such risk.

The main contingencies identified in the Lachowice Reserves Report are the successful recompletion of existing abandoned wells, the expected decline rates and the approval and completion of new development and new re-entries. Table below outlines the positive and negative factors which may be relevant to the Resource Report assumptions and estimates.