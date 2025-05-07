Japanese Ambassador Highlights Significance Of Crown Prince's Visit To Japan

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Japan's Ambassador to Jordan Asari Hideki has hailed the official visit of HRH Crown Prince Hussein to Japan, describing it as a“key” moment in reinforcing the“deep-rooted” friendship between the two nations.

Asari characterised the Jordanian–Japanese relationship as one of“firm friendship,” strengthened by enduring people-to-people ties and wide-ranging cooperation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that the relationship spans a wide spectrum, from grassroots initiatives to high-level diplomatic engagements, with a hallmark feature being the“longstanding” bond between the Jordanian Royal Family and the Japanese Imperial Family.

The Crown Prince's current visit is a continuation of this tradition, the diplomat said.

Recalling a milestone in bilateral ties, the ambassador pointed out that Jordan and Japan marked 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2024, calling it a“noteworthy” chapter in their shared history.

Since 2018, when the two countries elevated their ties to a“strategic partnership,” cooperation has expanded across multiple sectors, the envoy said.

These include politics, defence and security, economic development, cultural exchange, public diplomacy, and humanitarian aid, particularly in support of refugees, he noted.

The ambassador reiterated Japan's commitment to strengthening this partnership and exploring new avenues of collaboration, mainly in ways that promote regional stability amid evolving challenges in the region and beyond.

Prince Hussein began a working visit to Japan on Wednesday. During his stay, he is scheduled to meet with Japanese Crown Prince Akishino, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and other senior officials.

The prince will also tour the Jordanian pavilion at Expo 2025 in Osaka, which showcases Jordan's cultural, historical, and touristic heritage, along with highlights of its technological advancements and achievements in social and cultural innovation.