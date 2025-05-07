Rare Lunar Meteorite Discovered In Wadi Rum

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A rare lunar meteorite has been discovered in the Wadi Rum desert, marking the first confirmed find of its kind in Jordan and the Middle East.

The meteorite, confirmed to have originated from the Moon, was found by Jordanian citizen Moayad Al Atoom during a recent tourist visit to the area, commonly known as the“Valley of the Moon”. The discovery was announced by astronomer and Royal Astronomical Society fellow Imad Mujahid, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

“This is a very rare and scientifically valuable discovery,” Mujahid said.“Most meteorites that fall to Earth originate from the asteroid belt. To find one from the Moon is exceptionally rare.”

A sample of the meteorite was sent to a specialised laboratory in the Canary Islands, Spain, where testing confirmed its lunar origin. The analysis distinguished it from the vast majority of meteorites, which typically come from asteroids.

José Garcia, head of the Canary Islands meteorite lab, described the specimen in a message to Mujahid as“a precious and rare treasure”, confirming that it will be officially registered with the International Astronomical Union and the Meteoritical Society.

According to Mujahid, lunar and Martian meteorites represent only a tiny fraction of all known meteorite finds, with previous discoveries largely limited to the deserts of Oman and parts of West Africa.

Lunar meteorites are fragments of the Moon's surface that are ejected into space when the Moon is struck by other celestial bodies. These fragments can travel through space and, on rare occasions, fall to Earth.

The meteorite is expected to be sent to NASA for further study. Scientists hope the sample will offer new insights into the Moon's composition and geological history.