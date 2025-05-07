Nuera Cannabis Introduces “Midweek Friday Happy Hour” High-Dose THC Gummies And Beverages Redefine The After-Work Wind-Down
Whether you're pairing your favorite flavor with a sunset, a night in, or good company, Midweek Friday makes every moment feel like a Friday.
Explore the full lineup at nueracannabis.com or .
Midweek Friday Gummies (2 x 50mg THC)
- Cherry Bliss
A sweet fusion of ripe cherry and strawberry, this gummy packs nostalgic frozen treat vibes with a mellow, juicy punch. Tropical Blast
Zesty lemon-lime meets tangy blue raspberry for a vibrant, Baja-inspired rush that tastes like vacation in candy form. Orange Float
Creamy vanilla and bright orange combine for a smooth, dreamy creamsicle flavor-perfect for slowing things down.
THC-Infused Drinks (100mg)
- Cherry Bliss Drink
A refreshing strawberry-cherry blend that's slightly tart, slightly sweet, and ready to sip when you're ready to chill. Tropical Blast Drink
This citrus-forward, electric blue drink delivers tropical energy with a smooth THC twist-ideal for warm days or wild nights. Orange Float Drink
A fizzy orange-vanilla combo that channels retro soda shop vibes. It's creamy, mellow, and ultra-satisfying.
“At Midweek Friday, we believe in sharing the good times and creating lasting memories,” said Jonah Rapino, Director of Marketing at nuEra Cannabis .“Our THC-infused drinks and gummies are crafted for community and camaraderie-perfect for bringing people together and turning everyday moments into something memorable.”
Find Midweek Friday Near You
Visit any of these nuEra dispensary locations across Illinois to shop the full collection:
- Chicago Dispensary East Peoria Dispensary Champaign Dispensary Urbana Dispensary Pekin Dispensary Aurora Dispensary DeKalb Dispensary East Dubuque Dispensary
Let the good times flow-because Happy Hour doesn't have to wait for Friday.
About nuEra Cannabis:
nuEra Cannabis is Illinois' premier cannabis dispensary, offering a wide selection of premium products and expert staff to guide customers. Known for their commitment to quality and customer service, nuEra Cannabis provides a unique and enjoyable cannabis experience with convenient locations across Illinois. For further information, please visitText> .
