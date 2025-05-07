{Verdigreen} Hotels Welcomes Iconic Phoenicia Lodge To Its Boutique Collection

Great Room

Room 14

- Travis Shelhorse, Founder of {verdigreen} hotels

PHOENICIA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- {verdigreen} hotels, the thoughtfully curated collection of boutique properties known for their design-forward ethos and authentic sense of place, proudly announces the newest addition to its growing portfolio: Phoenicia Lodge , located in the heart of the Catskill Mountains in Upstate New York.

For travelers seeking rustic charm and natural beauty, Phoenicia Lodge has long been a favorite destination in the Catskills. With its classic Mid-Century layout, vintage Americana appeal, and a backdrop of towering pines and mountain air, the lodge offers a rare mix of nostalgia and tranquility-qualities that align seamlessly with the {verdigreen} vision.

“As stewards of soulful spaces, we are thrilled to partner with Ryan and Diana, and welcome the iconic Phoenicia Lodge into the {verdigreen} family,” said Travis Shelhorse, Founder of {verdigreen} hotels.

The lodge features a unique collection of newly renovated suites, Adirondack-style cabins, and cozy motel rooms, each offering a blend of vintage style and modern comfort. Guests can enjoy serene mornings with mountain views, easy access to outdoor adventures along the Esopus Creek, a stroll into the artsy, laid-back town of Phoenicia, and a short drive to Belleayre Mountain, Hunter Mountain, and Woodstock.

As with all {verdigreen} properties, sustainability and community engagement remain central. From eco-conscious renovations to partnerships with local artisans and food purveyors, the lodge continues its tradition of honoring the region's natural and cultural heritage-now with the added creativity and hospitality signature of the {verdigreen} brand.

Guests are invited to rediscover this Catskills classic with fresh eyes and an open heart. Book now at .

Azie Shelhorse

{verdigreen} hotels

+1 917-297-8892

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.