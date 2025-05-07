Best Online Casinos Ireland 2025: Robocat Receives Prestigious 2025 Igaming Breakthrough Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RoboCat Has Been Awarded the“2025 iGaming Breakthrough Award” in Ireland for Its Rapid Rise in Player Popularity in the Country with 8,000+ Games and the Biggest Bonuses

RoboCat has recently been awarded the“2025 iGaming Breakthrough Award”, placing it at the top of the best online casinos in Ireland for 2025 based on its rapid growth and outstanding player popularity, which has been accomplished thanks to its premium selection of 8,000+ games, exceptionally generous bonuses and the fastest payouts.

To celebrate its award win, RoboCat has launched an exclusive welcome offer, giving new players a 100% bonus on their first deposit, 200 free spins on top slots, and a secret surprise bonus waiting to be unlocked:

The players interested in claiming this welcome bonus can do it by following the tutorial released by RoboCat's team:

Click here to visit the official RoboCat Casino website in DublinClick on“Register”Choose your online casino welcome bonusClick on“Choose”Enter your email and create a passwordClick on“Next Step”Complete the signup formClick on“Create Account”Log into your new accountMake your first deposit

RoboCat activates the welcome bonus instantly on registration and credits the free money and free spins once the first deposit has been credited.

RoboCat Pounced into the Spotlight Thanks to its Outstanding Growth Rate amongst the Best Real Money Online Casinos in Ireland

According to RoboCat, over 200,000 players have joined the platform since early 2025, a record-breaking achievement that played a key role in securing the prestigious“2025 Gaming Breakthrough Award.”

“When you see that a brand-new online casino is attracting so many players in Ireland, it demands attention. People don't flock to a platform without good reason, and that's what led us to investigate RoboCat's rapid rise,” said Gregor U., a specialist responsible for selecting candidates for the 2025 iGaming Awards in Ireland.

According to Gregor and his team of iGaming specialists, RoboCat's rapid growth, and its well-earned 2025 iGaming Breakthrough Award, can be attributed to several key factors:



Most trusted online casino in Ireland, highlighting RoboCat is fully licensed and regulated platform which has been thoroughly audited by independent third-party auditing firms, certifying the platform and its games deliver 100% random and fair outcomes

Largest selection of real money casino games in Ireland, featuring 8,000+ different options from world-class providers such as Evolution, Playtech, Jumpman, Habanero, Merkur, amongst others

Biggest bonuses and promotions for playing online casino games, offering 100% extra on the first deposit + 200 free spins, reload bonuses of free spins, reload bonus for new deposits, free money, cashback, amongst other exclusive perks

Lowest wagering requirements, making it easier for new and existing players to cash out the winnings they generate thanks to bonuses, promotions and free spins

Fastest payouts from all the best online casinos in Ireland, highlighting instant approval, same-day processing and a wide range of payment methods such as Visa, MasterCard, Skrill, currencies and bank transfers

Highest deposit, wagering and withdrawal limits, making RoboCat the ideal online casino for high rollers in Ireland

Highest odds for sports betting, offering players the option of betting on their favourite sports by taking advantages of the biggest payouts in Ireland

Most complete mobile experience, offering players a modern, seamless and exciting online gambling experience on any iOS or Android mobile device, giving players access to 8,000+ games and all the sections including sports betting Committed with responsible gambling, offering tools to monitor and control the time and money players spend on the platform,, including assistance in case the player decides to opt for self-exclusion

The specialists agree that RoboCat's ability to onboard over 200,000 players in record time comes down to one thing: delivering what Irish players want. It offers the most in-demand games, lightning-fast payouts, generous bonuses, and a strong commitment to player protection, which are features that make it stand out from the rest of the best online casinos in Ireland.

“Our Goal Is to Become Ireland's Ultimate Destination for Everything Online Gambling”

RoboCat has revealed their plan to dominate all the most popular categories of online gambling in Ireland:



Online Slots

Online Poker

Online Blackjack

Online Roulette

Live Dealer & Show Games

Video Poker

Bingo

Sports Betting Instant Games

“If you want to play online slots, and then reduce the risk of your gambling by playing single-deck blackjack while you bet on the UEFA Champions League, you can do it all at RoboCat Casino, because our goal is to become Ireland's ultimate destination for everything online gambling”.

RoboCat explains they have partnered up with key providers in the online gambling space to supply players with the best real money games and the highest odds for sports betting, as it's their plan to also become one of the best betting sites in Ireland.

“To succeed in any industry, you need to deliver what customers want, and that's exactly what we've done. We've listened to Irish players and brought their feedback to life, offering the games, bonuses, banking options, mobile experience, and betting features they've asked for.”

RoboCat invites all new players to try out their platform and claim the exclusive welcome bonus, to receive free money and free spins to play 8,000+ games without risk:

“It Is Just the Beginning of Our Quest”

RoboCat has unveiled its strategy for continued expansion in Ireland, with the goal of securing the top spot among the country's best online casinos:



Further expand the library of games, integrating new titles from different categories such as slots, table games, instant games and live dealer games

Ramp up the affiliate system, to offer existing players a new way to earn by helping us take RoboCat to the next level

Add new promotions and bonuses, to offer players new reasons to keep coming back to play on our platform

Work on launching our own native app, to make it even easier for players to play at RoboCat Casino

Integrate more currencies, to offer players even more alternatives for getting their money in and out of RoboCat with ease

Further simplify KYC procedures, which are already the fastest and easiest to complete in Ireland, yet our goal is to make it even easier for players to complete them, so they can use the platform without restrictions Build new partnerships and collaborations, to spread the word about RoboCat to new audiences and let the product speak by itself

“We have already achieved key milestones just a few months into 2025, but honesty, it is only the beginning for us” -“there's a lot of work to be done, so we invite all readers to stay tuned, because we are going to make RoboCat an even better place to play and bet online”.



Disclaimer & Affiliate Disclosure

The information contained in this article, including but not limited to descriptions of bonuses, promotions, game selections, payout speeds, and regulatory status, is provided for general informational and entertainment purposes only. While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy and timeliness of the information presented, no guarantees or warranties are made, either express or implied, regarding the completeness, correctness, reliability, or suitability of any content herein. Readers are strongly advised to independently verify any claims or offers directly with the official source before participating.

The publisher, authors, contributors, editors, distributors, syndication partners, and any affiliated parties involved in the creation, publication, syndication, and distribution of this article disclaim any and all responsibility or liability for any errors, omissions, inaccuracies, typographical mistakes, outdated information, or any reliance placed on the material herein. Neither the publisher nor its syndication partners shall be held liable for any losses, damages, or adverse outcomes resulting from the use of or reliance upon this content, whether direct, indirect, incidental, consequential, or otherwise.

This article may include references, hyperlinks, or promotional placements related to third-party brands, services, websites, or platforms. The publisher and affiliated parties may receive financial compensation, commissions, or other forms of benefit in connection with readers' interactions with or purchases through such links or referrals. Such compensation does not influence the editorial content, which remains independent and intended solely for informational purposes. Readers should assume that any external links or references to RoboCat or other entities may represent affiliate or promotional partnerships.

The content of this article is not intended to constitute legal, financial, gambling, or investment advice. It does not constitute an offer or solicitation to participate in gambling or gaming activities where such activities are prohibited by law. Gambling involves risk and may result in financial loss. It is the sole responsibility of the reader to ensure compliance with applicable local laws and regulations regarding online gambling or betting activities. Readers must be at least 18 years of age, or the legal age of majority in their jurisdiction, whichever is higher, to participate in any gambling activities or promotions mentioned herein.

By accessing and using this content, the reader agrees to release, indemnify, and hold harmless the publisher, authors, contributors, distributors, syndication partners, and all affiliated parties from any and all claims, demands, liabilities, costs, or expenses arising from or related to the use of this information, participation in any referenced promotions, or reliance on any content contained herein.

Any mention of awards, recognitions, or achievements reflects publicly available information and/or representations made by the featured entity at the time of publication and does not constitute an endorsement or verification by the publisher or its affiliates. Future developments, promotions, or policies may differ from those described.

This article is intended for distribution across various platforms, publications, and syndication networks. The publisher grants permission for syndication partners to republish or redistribute this content in whole or in part, provided that this disclaimer and affiliate disclosure remain intact and unaltered. Syndication partners are explicitly released from any and all liability in connection with the content, its accuracy, or its effects on readers or third parties.

Readers are encouraged to gamble responsibly and seek help if they or someone they know may be experiencing gambling-related problems. For confidential assistance, please contact a licensed gambling support organization in your jurisdiction.

CONTACT: Live Chat: Email:...