A2 Hosting Becomes Hosting With Aim To Be The Most Trusted Brand In Hosting

A2 Hosting rebrands as hosting, launching a bold vision to help customers succeed online

World Host Group manages a network of trusted brands including flagship brand, hosting , which together serve more than 700,000 customers worldwide and power over three million websites.

"With hosting, we're building customer experiences and an ecosystem that puts our customers success at the center-and not just uptime, but their goals and outcomes."

Backed by decades of experience and trusted by millions of websites worldwide, hosting is not just a rebrand-it's a recommitment to customers who are building, growing, and transforming their businesses online.

A Unified Vision, Built for the Future

Hosting is leveraging the best of A2 Hosting's performance, service, and passion for its hosting technology roots to sustain a broader global vision: the development of a single platform where customers can manage their websites, grow their audience, get help fast, and access the tools they need to win online-whether they're freelancers, agencies, or entrepreneurs.

"We've been quietly building something much bigger than just a new name," said de Lemos. "Hosting is designed as a one-stop ecosystem-websites, domains, support, and services all in one place, tailored to the needs of modern digital builders."

Deepening and Expanding Growth Globally

Hosting currently serves over 700,000 customers across the globe and is building the platform to be positioned to further meet the needs of fast-growing markets and emerging economies where digital entrepreneurship is exploding.

"There are entire regions of the world where millions of businesses still don't have a website," noted de Lemos. "That's not just a market opportunity-it's a mission for us. We're building hosting to help unlock potential all around the world."

A Message to Customers, Partners, and Agencies

The move to hosting is also a message to longtime A2 Hosting customers and partners: we're not walking away from our roots-we're expanding them.

"We're bringing the same speed, service, and hosting expertise you've trusted for years-now backed by a global engine of innovation and possibility," de Lemos said.

Agencies, developers, and resellers will also benefit from enhanced partner tools, account management, and access to a growing marketplace of add-on services-all with the key culture that has made A2 Hosting great.

About hosting and World Host Group

Led by experienced hosting entrepreneurs, World Host Group is a global hosting platform that manages a network of trusted brands with its flagship brand, hosting , serves more than 700,000 customers worldwide, powering over 3 million websites. Its mission: build the world's most trusted hosting group by combining performance, transparency, and transformative product experiences.

