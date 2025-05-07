Pam Harrington Exclusives Unveils 83 Blue Heron Pond, A Coastal Gem On Kiawah Island

83 Blue Heron Pond, Kiawah Island offered by Pam Harrington Exclusives at $5,995,000

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pam Harrington of Pam Harrington Exclusives Real Estate is pleased to announce the listing of an extraordinary coastal retreat at 83 Blue Heron Pond , located in The Preserve on Kiawah Island , a sought-after enclave known for its unspoiled natural beauty and seclusion. This stunning Sifly Custom Home includes an optional Kiawah Island Club Membership , providing access to world-class amenities.

The immaculate residence features four bedrooms, four full bathrooms, one half bathroom, and 3,751 square feet of living space; and is listed for $5,995,000.

"83 Blue Heron Pond is more than a home; it's a rare opportunity to own a piece of Lowcountry paradise, where nature's grandeur meets exceptional architectural design," says listing agent Pam Harrington. "This property offers a truly unique retreat, surrounded by over three acres of natural beauty, complete with a charming wooden bridge, fenced yard for pets, and breathtaking views of not one, but two rivers."

Nestled on a sprawling 3.46-acre homesite bordering protected Kiawah Conservancy land, 83 Blue Heron Pond offers sweeping views of the Stono and Kiawah Rivers , with the iconic Ravenel Bridge gracing the horizon.

Thoughtfully designed with timeless Lowcountry elegance , the home features arched entryways , rich paneling , custom built-ins, window seats, and plantation shutters throughout. A light-filled open floor plan boasts expansive windows that frame the ever-changing marsh and river views, opening to wrap-around covered decks.

The first-level primary suite provides a private retreat, complemented by a guest wing on the upper level and two additional spacious ensuite bedrooms. A private elevator , ample storage, and a smart Lutron lighting system add ease and modern efficiency to daily living.

Outdoor living is equally inviting. A large screened porch flows into a covered deck, perfect for entertaining or simply soaking in the panoramic views. A heated, covered pool ensures year-round enjoyment, while multiple balconies and a wrap-around porch invite quiet moments of reflection.

This meticulously maintained home features dark cedar siding , a new copper roof (2023) , landscape lighting , security and Sonos systems, a mosquito misting system, and an invisible fence for pets. A two-car garage with workshop , outdoor shower , and private grassy area complete this rare offering.

The Timeless Allure of Kiawah Island & Charleston

Kiawah Island is a pristine stretch of coastline known for its wide, flat shores, gentle waves, and untouched natural beauty. Framed by protected rolling dunes and maritime forests, it's the perfect place to unwind, spot dolphins, or enjoy a peaceful sunrise. Whether you're walking barefoot along the surf or exploring the island via 30 miles of paved trails, Kiawah offers a tranquil escape just 30 minutes from bustling downtown Charleston, with its Cobblestone streets, antebellum architecture, award-winning restaurants, art galleries, and a thriving cultural scene.

A Coveted Setting in The Preserve

The Preserve community comprises hundreds of acres of maritime forest, tidal creeks, rivers and marsh savannas, a natural habitat for many bird species and wildlife. Kiawah Island's Preserve offers an array of exclusive amenities including a community boathouse, floating dock (plus crabbing dock), observation tower and scenic nature trails that wind through Kiawah's spectacular forests and wetlands. Neighborhood kayak storage offers easy access and endless opportunities to explore the winding tidal creeks.

Optional Kiawah Island Club Membership

Ownership includes the opportunity to join the prestigious Kiawah Island Club, granting access to championship golf and tennis, a luxurious spa, an oceanfront beach club, fine dining venues, and an engaging calendar of private social events.

To arrange a private showing or view the full property gallery , contact Pam Harrington Exclusives at (843) 768-3635 or visit pamharringtonexclusives .

About Pam Harrington Exclusives

Pam Harrington Exclusives has served Kiawah and Seabrook Islands for over four decades, offering unmatched local knowledge and personalized service. The firm is known for its integrity, discretion, and commitment to helping clients find their perfect coastal escape. Charleston's barrier islands are home to some of the most desirable real estate and luxury waterfront properties on the East Coast. With 47 years of experience, Pam Harrington Exclusives brings expert insight into these niche island markets. Specializing in Kiawah and Seabrook Islands , the firm's seasoned team offers a deep understanding of the local landscape, delivering trusted guidance and exceptional results for buyers, sellers and investors alike.

