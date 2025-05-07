The European Union's Taste The Difference Campaign Brings Exclusive Wine Events To The U.S. This May

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The U.S. tour kicks off inwith an intimate five-course trade dinner at Alla Vita-a celebrated Italian restaurant known for its modern take on traditional cuisine. Italian producers will join the evening to share the stories behind their wines and engage directly with guests.

On May 20 , the campaign will have a strong presence at the USA Trade Tasting , one of the country's premier industry events. The day's highlights include:



Masterclass: "European Character – A Journey through the Italian wine regions"

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Led by Master Sommelier Mark Guillaudeu , this tasting explores how Italy's diverse geography-altitude, soil, and climate-shapes its wines. Each selection reveals a distinct terroir, from alpine slopes to coastal vineyards.

Taste the Difference Press Conference

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM

Presented by representatives from UIV and PRODECA , this session invites media professionals to learn more about the campaign's mission, impact, and vision-accompanied by light bites.

Masterclass: "Spain, Catalonia – A Journey Through 12 PDO Wine Regions"

3:45 PM – 4:30 PM

Lucas Payà , Global Brand Educator for House of Lustau, leads a tasting featuring seven wines that showcase the richness and diversity of Catalonia's 12 PDO regions. Masterclass: "From the Mountains to the Coast – Italy's Winescapes"

5:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Mark Guillaudeu, MS , returns to guide guests through a tasting that explores how Italy's varied landscapes-from mountain vineyards to coastal plains-shape its wines.

The campaign continues in New York City on May 21 with an exclusive trade-only cocktail event at Manhatta . This elegant evening offers industry professionals the opportunity to taste and explore the heritage of Italian and Spanish wines while enjoying breathtaking views of New York City from Manhatta's rooftop. Attendees will also have the chance to connect directly with producers, who will be on hand to share the stories and insights behind their wines.

The campaign reaches its grand finale on May 22 with the highly anticipated Taste the Difference Grand Tasting , taking place at Manhatta in New York City . This exclusive event will gather wine professionals for an immersive tasting experience, showcasing a diverse range of high-quality European wines.



Press Conference

10:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Led by representatives from UIV and PRODECA, this session provides updates on the campaign's goals, outcomes, and future direction.

Masterclass: "Italian Character – A Regional Journey"

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Hosted by Mark Guillaudeu, MS , this session continues the exploration of Italy's wine regions, with a focus on how regional differences in climate, soil, and elevation shape the character and style of Italian wines. Masterclass: "Discover the Rich Heritage, Bold Flavors, and Hidden Gems of Catalonia in Spain"

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Led by Master Sommelier Jonathan Eichholz, this tasting highlights the dynamic range and character of Catalan wines, celebrated for their bold interpretation of Spanish terroir.

Join us in celebrating the richness of European winemaking. Discover full event details and register here: Taste the Difference Grand Tasting . For questions or additional information, please contact Gemma Bosch at [email protected] .

About Taste the Difference

The program: "European Quality Wines: Taste the Difference", co-funded by the European Union and managed by Unione Italiana Vini (UIV) and PRODECA, Promotora dels Aliments Catalans , is dedicated to promoting European PDO and PGI wines in China and the U.S. This initiative includes diverse activities such as walk-around tastings, wine seminars, workshops, and B2B meetings conducted in target markets. It also invites wine professionals to embark on study trips to Europe , in Italy and Spain , offering an immersive experience of European quality wines. The program aims to showcase the rich heritage and superior quality of European wines.

The beneficiaries:

Unione Italiana Vini (UIV) is the oldest and most trusted organization in Italy's wine industry. The association includes members such as cooperatives, private wineries, agricultural organizations, bottlers, consortia, brewing equipment manufacturers, and laboratories.

PRODECA , Promotora dels Aliments Catalans, is a public company established in 1986 that operates under the Regional Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Food of the Government of Catalonia . It supports the agri-food sector and its companies with the knowledge, tools, and experience to increase the reach of Catalan products both domestically and internationally.

