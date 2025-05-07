Made4net Recognized In The 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Warehouse Management Systems For 10Th Consecutive Year

Recognition highlights Made4net's ability to execute and completeness of vision

TEANECK, N.J., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Made4net, a leading provider of Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) and end-to-end supply chain execution solutions, today announced that it has been recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Warehouse Management Systems for the tenth consecutive year. For this year's report, Gartner evaluated over 80 WMS providers, but only 17 met the documented inclusion criteria and were ultimately recognized.

The report highlights that "Despite being a very mature market, recent macro factors and disruptions have spurred innovation." The WMS market is more dynamic than ever and "WMS offerings continue to differ in areas such as usability, adaptability, decision support, scalability in both up and down markets, use of emerging technologies and life cycle costs."

Trusted for the adaptability and scalability of their supply chain solutions, Made4net has a strong history of delivering WMS solutions across the globe, with over 800 customers in 30 countries. Customer operations range from simple environments to complex facilities with MHE, automation and robotics.

Made4net believes its position in the 2025 report is based on:



Continued global expansion and consistent revenue growth - Made4net has over 800 customers operating in 30+ countries, supporting over 20 languages.

Tier-1 Functionality with Advanced Features: Offers task interleaving, 3PL billing, labor management , optimized scheduling, cycle counting and more.

Unified Supply Chain Execution Platform: Offers six integrated solutions (WMS, YMS , LMS, route optimization and last mile delivery management ) on a common data platform.

Strong Support for Automation and Robotics: WCS and WES functionality orchestrates material handling equipment, robotics, automation, and human workflows.

Rapid & Flexible Deployments: Known for fast, cost-effective implementations - as quick as six weeks - with flexible deployment models (SaaS, on-premise, subscription, or perpetual license). Proven Scalability and Adaptability: Meets the needs of small and large operations across industries from retail to manufacturing.

"We're proud to be recognized for the tenth consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for WMS," said Duff Davidson, CEO of Made4net. "To be acknowledged for a decade, we feel is a strong validation of the results our customers are achieving and the platform we've built to support their growth. As our customer base expands globally and we continue to see strong revenue growth, we believe this recognition reinforces our commitment to delivering fast, flexible, and scalable solutions that drive value across diverse and dynamic supply chain environments."

"As demands on warehouse operations continue to grow, a modern WMS must do much more than manage inventory and fulfill orders," said Amit Levy, Executive Vice President of Sales and Strategy at Made4net. "Today's supply chains need intelligence, automation, and orchestration across people, systems, and robotics. We're honored to be recognized once again by Gartner for our warehouse management system."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, May 1, 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Made4net

Made4net is a leading global provider of best-in-class, cloud-based supply chain execution and warehouse management solutions for organizations of all sizes to improve the speed and efficiency of their supply chain. For more information, visit .

