Michael Porter Jr. Joins INDIBA As An Athletic Ambassador

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Porter, who plays for the Denver Nuggets, is no stranger to overcoming physical challenges. After undergoing three back surgeries in five years, he returned to the court to play a pivotal role in the Nuggets' 2023 NBA Championship run. With impressive averages of 18.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 50.4% shooting from the field this season, Porter's journey is an inspiring testament to perseverance, making him an ideal ambassador for INDIBA, which is renowned for its innovative solutions in rehabilitation and recovery .

"I'm excited to be partnering with INDIBA, a brand that aligns with my commitment to improving physical and emotional well-being," said Michael Porter Jr. "The resilience I've developed through my journey mirrors the benefits of INDIBA's treatments in recovery. I look forward to sharing my experiences and spreading the word about how INDIBA can help athletes and everyday people live better, healthier lives."

INDIBA, headquartered in Barcelona, has been at the forefront of medical advancements for 40 years. The company's expertise in TECAR technology spans across various sectors, including Aesthetics, Rehabilitation, Intimate Health, Veterinary, and Pharma.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Porter Jr. to the INDIBA family," said Remco Schmitz, INDIBA CEO. "Michael exemplifies the values of strength, resilience, and a commitment to both physical and mental well-being, which align perfectly with our mission to enhance recovery and improve quality of life. His partnership with INDIBA will help us further promote our vision to support individuals in their wellness journey, no matter the challenge."

About INDIBA

INDIBA is based in Barcelona and Treviso, with a 40-year legacy in Radiofrequency and regenerative medicine solutions for Aesthetics, Rehabilitation, Intimate Health, Veterinary, and Pharma. The company is renowned for its scientific research and innovation, providing cutting-edge technologies that improve health and well-being. INDIBA recently merged with K-Laser, expanding its product portfolio, medical research, and geographical presence while further advancing the use of laser technologies in healthcare.

