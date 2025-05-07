EPS Learning's Reading Accelerator Named As Finalist In Two Categories Of The 2025 Edtech Awards

BETHESDA, Md., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EPS Learning , the leading provider of PreK-12 literacy solutions, is proud to announce that EPS Reading Accelerator was named a finalist in two categories of the 2025 EdTech Awards : Literacy/Reading Solution and Curriculum and Instruction Solution .

This is the 15th year that the US-based EdTech Digest has recognized the past year's leaders and rising stars in educational technology. Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, said of the nominees and winners, "You are the innovators who see the future not as something to react to, but as something to create. Your work is making education more inclusive, accessible, and effective-breaking barriers, unlocking potential, and preparing learners for a world that is evolving faster than ever." Finalists and winners were determined based on criteria including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

"We're honored that Reading Accelerator has been recognized by the EdTech Awards," said Dr. Janine Walker-Caffrey, Chief Academic Offer at EPS Learning. "This recognition affirms our commitment to providing educators with powerful, research-driven tools that not only close literacy gaps but also inspire confidence and growth in every student."

Grounded in the science of reading, Reading Accelerator is a highly effective, affordable intervention solution for elementary and middle school students whose comprehension levels have stalled due to persistent gaps in their decoding abilities. Teacher-directed lessons work in tandem with online assessment and personalized, AI-powered reading practice via the Reading Assistant platform. Flexible enough for small-group or whole-class use, Reading Accelerator makes it possible for striving readers and multilingual learners to close skill gaps and accelerate progress toward reading proficiency.

Teachers can get started after just one day of professional learning and continue learning as they implement the program. The program addresses essential phonics and decoding skills, strengthens fluency, and supports vocabulary and comprehension development in concise 20-minute lessons that can be implemented in as few as 11 weeks during the school year. It also offers a summer school sequence, emphasizing syllabication and vowel teams, to give students a head start on improving their literacy skills before the next school year begins. - making it ideal for summer learning.

About EPS Learning

EPS Learning has partnered with educators for more than 70 years to advance literacy as the springboard for lifelong learning and opportunity. The solutions included in the EPS Literacy Suite are grounded in the science of reading and support grades PreK through 12, all tiers of instruction, and every pillar of reading. EPS Learning offers evidence-based intervention and customized professional learning to help move students toward growth, mastery, and success. Visit to learn more.

Dr. Janine Walker-Caffrey, EPS Learning, 240-610-6163, [email protected]

