Sterling Solutions Offers Terracross, Industry’S Quick-Deployment, Engineered, Cross-Laminated Timber Temporary Bridge

PHOENIX, Ill., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Site Access Solutions , a leading construction site access provider and the largest producer of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) in North America introduces TerraCross, a quick-to-deploy, temporary bridge made with CLT panels and steel. Available for rent or purchase, TerraCross is a fully-engineered system made with structural steel that supports up to 100 tons over clear spans of 50 feet, offering a safer, more durable and cost-effective alternative to field bridging for construction and development projects.

Temporary bridges are essential when permanent installations aren't practical or economically feasible. TerraCross bridges provide an engineered solution to quickly and easily cross small rivers and ditches to enable and maintain seamless transport for equipment, materials, and personnel throughout the duration of a project. Additionally, they can protect underground equipment, such as buried gas or water pipelines by providing an air-bridged crossing.

“All too often, project managers lose time and money working around ditches and waterways because constructing a crossing from scratch is not feasible and installing a permanent crossing is not part of the project plan,” said Levi Frost, Vice President, Construction Services, at Sterling Solutions.“TerraCross offers construction companies and project developers an easy, quick and cost-effective way to move the heavy equipment needed for construction, helping to save hundreds of thousands in costs from financing, labor, equipment rental, among others.”

Unlike commonly-used timber mat bridges that are made from mixed woods of different grades and quality, the engineered TerraCross CLT bridge adds a backbone made from welded steel - a sturdier, better-performing load-bearing solution. Unlike other 100 percent steel or concrete-based temporary bridges, TerraCross bridges are lighter, and can be moved into and out of place with a mid-size excavator.

TerraCross bridges meet certified weight specifications, resist deterioration and provide consistent and safe performance. And the durable qualities of the TerraCross mean it can be relocated and reused across different projects, providing a flexible solution for various construction needs.

Benefits of TerraCross Portable Bridges



Easy Delivery: TerraCross 28 and 40 ship using just one truck while the TerraCross 56 and 56x ship on two trucks.

Fast Deployment: TerraCross bridges are installed with traditional equipment commonly on-site and can be rapidly set up (as fast as half a day), helping save time and reducing cost.

Versatile Application: Suitable for crossing waterways, ditches, underground utilities, and other construction site obstacles, TerraCross provides a flexible and reliable solution.

Durable Solution : The engineered, welded steel construction ensures durability and longevity, offering long term use and/or multiple re-use. Sustainable & Domestic: The CLT mats are produced in Illinois and Texas from sustainably grown and harvested wood from the Southeastern US. The steel backbone is sourced and manufactured in the US.



A TerraCross bridge was recently deployed at Pine Meadows Reserve a 240-acre community planned for 538 single family and townhouse homesites. Sterling deployed two 36-feet long, 18-feet wide TerraCross bridges side by side to create a two-lane crossing for heavy equipment, reducing distance traveled by 80 percent.

“Having the TerraCross bridges made it possible to complete the project on time and on budget,” said Andres Arvelo, Vice President at Hanover Land Company.“The bridges didn't require permits, were set up in less than a day, and provided safe and reliable crossings for all our heavy equipment. The time and cost savings from temporary bridges should make them standard equipment for development and construction projects.”

About Sterling Solutions

Headquartered in Illinois, Sterling Solutions is America's leading producer of Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) panels and systems. Our signature TerraLam® CLT product is constructed from sustainably-sourced domestic wood and manufactured in Illinois and Texas. Our Industrial Division provides complete turnkey CLT-based ground access and protection products and services to the general construction, transmission and distribution, renewables, civil and oil & gas markets. For more than 75 years, Sterling has innovated and delivered solutions that meet customer needs, create jobs and economic opportunity across the supply chain, and reduce the environmental impact of residential, commercial and industrial construction projects. More information is available at .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:



