Quickliquidity Closes $500,000 First Mortgage Cash-Out Refinance For Luxury Rental Property In Lakewood Ranch, Florida

QuickLiquidity Logo

QuickLiquidity, a direct lender for investment real estate announced the successful closing of a $500,000 first mortgage cash-out refinance.

- A. Yoni MillerBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- QuickLiquidity , a direct lender specializing in asset-based bridge loans for investment real estate, is pleased to announce the successful closing of a $500,000 first mortgage cash-out refinance secured by a newly constructed single-family rental property in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.Built in 2022, the luxury property is situated in one of Lakewood Ranch's most sought-after communities. The borrower originally acquired the home in an all-cash transaction and has since operated it as a stabilized rental. With a new investment opportunity under contract and a fast-approaching closing deadline, the borrower needed to quickly unlock equity from the Lakewood Ranch property to provide the capital required-without the delays of traditional bank financing.QuickLiquidity stepped in with a tailored, no-hassle bridge loan solution that allowed the borrower to access the liquidity they needed, when they needed it. The loan was closed in under two weeks without requiring a third-party appraisal, personal credit check, or income verification. The entire underwriting process was asset-based, focused solely on the strength of the real estate collateral and the borrower's investment strategy.“In today's competitive investment landscape, speed and certainty of execution are everything,” said A. Yoni Miller , Principal of QuickLiquidity.“We've engineered our lending process to eliminate unnecessary friction-no red tape, no inflated costs, no delays. This transaction is another example of how we help real estate investors move quickly, access liquidity, and scale their portfolios without the headaches.”QuickLiquidity continues to prove itself as a trusted partner for investors seeking non-bank financing solutions, particularly in time-sensitive scenarios. The firm offers bridge loans ranging from $100,000 to $3,000,000 on income-producing investment properties across the country.About QuickLiquidity, LLCFounded in 2015, QuickLiquidity is a direct lender exclusively focused on providing asset-based financing for investment real estate. Specializing in first-position bridge loans, the company has built a reputation for offering innovative, borrower-focused solutions that prioritize speed, flexibility, and competitive pricing. QuickLiquidity eliminates the traditional hurdles of credit checks, personal income verifications, and tax returns, focusing on the property to deliver efficient, stress-free funding.QuickLiquidity leverages advanced technology to streamline the lending process, making it fast, simple, and accessible around the clock. Real estate investors can submit loan requests 24/7 through the company's user-friendly online application, offering unmatched convenience and flexibility. With same-day loan approvals and closings in as little as five days, QuickLiquidity empowers investors to move quickly without unnecessary delays. By optimizing every step from application to funding, QuickLiquidity provides a seamless borrowing experience built for speed.Real estate investors and mortgage brokers can learn more or submit a loan request at . Our team is ready to partner with you, providing the speed, flexibility, and reliability needed to achieve your investment goals. Apply today and experience why QuickLiquidity is a trusted leader in bridge lending.

QuickLiquidity Team

QuickLiquidity, LLC

+1 561-221-0881

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.