MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="SonicWall Redefines Cybersecurity, Sets New Standard with Next Generation Network Security Solutions Built for MSPs" data-link=" Redefines Cybersecurity, Sets New Standard with Next Generation Network Security Solutions Built for MSPs" class="whatsapp" Delivering peace of mind with layered security, co-managed services and a unified management platform, SonicWall is helping partners grow services profitably through its continued innovation leveraging next generation firewalls



Gen 8 Firewalls (NSa 2800/3800) : Mid-enterprise, high-performance NGFW built for more demanding SMB environments with advanced threat protection.

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) : Raising the bar relative to implementation and ease of use, with one-click ZTNA connector for secure, simple, policy-based access with dramatically improved network performance and security versus legacy VPN. Managed Protection Security Services (MPSS) : Backed by SonicSentry NOC team the new MPSS bundle extends our partner's bench with a team of network security professionals to ensure firewalls are configured, deployed and updated correctly to provide the best threat protection possible. MPSS is a must have service from SonicWall that will fast become the industry standard for firewall management.

NSM 3.0: SaaS and on-premises platform offering unparalleled visibility and efficiency with harmonized cloud/on-box management.



SonicPlatform: A unified, cloud-native platform for centralizing management of all SonicWall appliances, services, and third-party integrations. SonicWall AI for Monitoring & Insight (SAMI) : Embedded AI/automation to streamline management, speed resolution, and reduce alert fatigue.



Multi-Tenant Architecture : Manage multiple clients efficiently through one platform.

Flexible Subscription Licensing : Monthly/annual options support the MSSP model.

Ecosystem Integration : Seamless third-party integrations for operational efficiency. End-to-End Coverage : From endpoint to edge, SonicWall delivers centralized protection and compliance.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 May 2025 - SonicWall today unveiled a full suite of products and services purpose-built to empower and meet the evolving needs of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their customers with end-to-end cyber protection and profitable service expansion. At the core of this unveiling are new next-generation mid-range and high-end firewalls (NGFW) built for medium-sized businesses with embedded advanced threat protection.These new offerings include Managed Protection Security Services (MPSS) Firewall Management with 24/7 monitoring that allows MSPs of any size to offer managed firewall services backed by SonicWall's SonicSentry Network Operations Center (NOC) team. Delivered through the unified, cloud-native SonicPlatform , the service establishes a new industry standard by dramatically reducing cyber exposure, simplifying operations, and maximizing visibility, all backed by expert, always-on security teams and reinforced by a groundbreaking cyber warranty.'SonicWall's new standard for cybersecurity marks a pivotal moment in our evolution as an innovator expanding into a platform-based cybersecurity leader,' said SonicWall President and CEO Bob VanKirk. 'As we continue to listen to our partners and evolve with their changing needs, we are consolidating fragmented tools into one secure, scalable, and smart platform. With this launch, we are bringing together industry-leading firewall threat performance, cloud-based ZTNA to replace legacy VPNs, co-managed NOC and SOC services and an industry-first cybersecurity warranty so MSPs have every tool they need to ensure the businesses they serve are safe, in a scalable and cost-effective way.'Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President of Sales, APJ at SonicWall said, 'Across APJ, MSPs and mid-sized businesses are under constant pressure to protect diverse IT environments while navigating resource constraints. SonicWall's unified platform and co-managed services are purpose-built to support this reality - empowering partners to scale with confidence, deliver 24/7 protection, and unlock new revenue opportunities through simplified, enterprise-grade cybersecurity.'SonicWall is bringing together the tools MSPs need to deliver layered, AI-driven security, from next-generation firewalls and endpoint protection to secure remote access and advanced policy control, managed in one intuitive interface.Designed to eliminate fragmented tools and reduce operational complexity, SonicWall is making it easier than ever for MSPs to offer secure, scalable and smart solutions:'Over the past two years, we've focused on listening to our partners and addressing their challenges as cyberattacks accelerate, response times lag, and cybersecurity solutions grow increasingly complex,' said SonicWall Chief Product Officer Peter Burke. 'As a result, we have made dramatic improvements to the features and scalability of our firewall management platform and integrated them into a unified platform for account, security and network management that should simplify use and make partners more efficient. By consolidating end-to-end management and delivering key capabilities for scale and security, we're empowering partners to focus on growth, expanding their services, increasing profitability, and delivering greater value to their customers.'The launch includes enhanced support through SonicSentry, SonicWall's global Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) team, and MPSS. Built for MSPs, these co-managed services allow them to profitably deepen their bench and extend their service capabilities with 24x7 monitoring, health checks, patch management, and optimized firewall deployment.Security is no longer just about protection; it's about trust and resilience. When combined with SonicWall's partnership with Cysurance , SonicWall deployments can qualify for a tiered cyber warranty of up to $1 million, the industry's first offering of its kind. Managed deployments through MPSS double the coverage for participating customers.'SonicWall's MPSS, will allow MSPs to deliver top-tier security to customers without the burden of constant firewall management,' said Meriplex Channel Manager Greg Starr. 'By offloading the complexities of firewall management, SonicWall partners will be able to deliver premium security services backed by 24/7 expert support and enhanced cyber warranty protection. This not only strengthens client trust but also opens new revenue opportunities for us as a partner, allowing us to scale and grow more efficiently.'SonicWall's next-generation solutions are designed with the unique needs of MSPs in mind:With this comprehensive announcement, SonicWall continues its history of innovation providing products and services that support our channel partners need to scale securely, profitably, and with confidence.For more information, visit: .Hashtag: #SonicWall

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SonicWall





SonicWall is a cybersecurity forerunner with more than 30 years of expertise and is recognized as the leading partner-first company. With the ability to build, scale and manage security across the cloud, hybrid and traditional environments in real-time, SonicWall provides seamless protection against the most evasive cyberattacks across endless exposure points for increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled users. With its own threat research center, SonicWall can quickly and economically provide purpose-built security solutions to enable any organizationenterprise, government agencies and SMBsaround the world. For more information, visit



or follow us on



Twitter ,



LinkedIn ,



Facebook and



Instagram .



SonicWall