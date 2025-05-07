Evolution Analytics Named Best Data & Analytics Consultancy 2025 Illinois By Acquisition International

Evolution Analytics Named Best Data and Analytics Company

Recognition underscores Evolution Analytics' leadership in modern data strategy, AI-enabled analytics, and decision automation.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Evolution Analytics, a leading data strategy and analytics consultancy, has been named Best Data & Analytics Consultancy 2025 – Illinois by Acquisition International.The award is part of Acquisition International's global Business Excellence Awards, now in its twelfth year of recognizing organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to growth, adaptability, and long-term success in today's global marketplace.This honor reflects Evolution Analytics' continued leadership in helping organizations transform data into measurable business value. Known for its work with both mid-sized companies and Fortune 500-caliber enterprises, the firm delivers scalable solutions across industries including healthcare, finance, logistics, and higher education.“Our clients are operating in complex environments with rising expectations around speed, intelligence, and automation,” said Vince Belanger, Principal at Evolution Analytics.“This award underscores the trust we've earned by delivering scalable, high-impact solutions for organizations ranging from innovative mid-sized firms to Fortune 500 enterprises.”At the heart of the company's success is the EAAdvantageTM Data Analytics Framework, a structured approach that guides clients through every stage of their analytics journey. The framework includes three core phases: Assess and Plan, Build the Foundation, and Advance and Evolve. This process allows organizations to modernize platforms, unify data sources, apply AI-driven automation, and generate sustainable competitive advantage.In one recent engagement, Evolution Analytics helped a privately held global services provider scale its analytics environment following multiple acquisitions. The result was a modernized data platform, improved customer satisfaction, and significant cost savings.As a certified Snowflake Partner , Evolution Analytics combines deep platform expertise with strategic consulting to modernize and future-proof analytics ecosystems.Behind the firm's success is a team of experienced professionals committed to collaboration, innovation, and continuous learning. The company invests in employee development through mentorship, certifications, and ongoing training to ensure clients receive expert guidance grounded in best practices.Following a record year in 2024, Evolution Analytics plans to expand into new markets, deepen its artificial intelligence offerings, and grow partnerships with leading technology providers.About Evolution AnalyticsEvolution Analytics is an award-winning data and analytics consulting firm specializing in AI-enabled solutions that drive business transformation. The firm partners with organizations across healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and other industries to plan, build, and implement advanced analytics systems that generate actionable insights and measurable results. With a business-first approach and a strong commitment to innovation, Evolution Analytics helps companies unlock the full potential of their data-enabling growth, efficiency, and operational excellence. For more information, visit .

