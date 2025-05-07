Operation Sindoor: Punjab Govt Cancels All Public Events

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 7 (IANS) After the armed forces launched a series of precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan in response to the deaths of 26 civilians in Pahalgam, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday praised the Indian Army and said the state government has cancelled all public events.

AAP Punjab chief Aman Arora said the state government and all three crore Punjabis stand firmly with the Indian Army.

"Whenever the unity, integrity, and security of the nation have been threatened, Punjabis have always stepped forward, even sacrificing their lives. This time too, we are ready to respond to Pakistan," he said in a statement.

Arora said the Punjab Police, as the "second line of defence", is also fully prepared.

"The state's police force will join the Indian Army in every battle to deliver a crushing response to any Pakistani attack.”

Highlighting the state's strategic importance, Arora said, "Punjab shares a 532-km-long border with Pakistan. Therefore, during any military tension, the role of the Punjab government becomes extremely crucial. All districts near the border have been placed on high alert, and for public safety, the government has cancelled all types of public events."

"If Pakistan retaliates, we are fully prepared for it. We anticipated that when the Indian Army strikes, Pakistan would attempt a counterattack in response.

Accordingly, all necessary arrangements have already been made."

Punjab Police are providing full support to the Indian Army and working together on future preparations. Arora also appealed to the people of Punjab to strictly adhere to all government orders and guidelines to ensure there is no risk to public safety.

In the early hours of May 7, India launched precision strikes targeting nine high-value terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The air and missile strikes focused only on terror infrastructure linked with internationally designated groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. Care was taken to avoid civilian casualties or damage to Pakistan's military assets, underlining India's commitment to strategic restraint even in retaliation.