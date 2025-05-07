Jumptuit Awarded Trademarks In China

China Joins the United States, India, Japan, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and Switzerland in Awarding Trademarks for the Jumptuit Logo and Brand

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit, an AI research and development company, announced today that the Trademark authorities of China have awarded Trademarks for the Jumptuit Logo and Brand.

As part of Jumptuit's ongoing IP protection, the Company has applied for and received international Trademark recognition for the Jumptuit logo and brand in internationally strategic markets from governments around the world.

"We are pleased to announce Trademark awards in China for Jumptuit's logo and brand in the Company's ongoing IP protection efforts," said Jumptuit Group Founder and CEO, Donald Leka. "This announcement comes as news of a potential thaw in U.S.-China trade relations is developing. China joins the United States, India, Japan, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, and Switzerland in awarding Trademarks for the Jumptuit Logo and Brand."

About The Jumptuit Group

The Jumptuit Group (TJG) is an AI research and development company working in the emerging field of Anticipatory Intelligence.

The purpose of Anticipatory Intelligence is to observe and understand the antecedent elements of events, their movements and the forces among them, based on heightened sensory and spatial intelligence.

Our goal is to accelerate the anticipation of events that pose risks and opportunities to organizations and help policymakers and practitioners develop anticipatory strategies to improve stakeholder outcomes.

TJG is an interconnected network of subsidiary companies across geographies and sectors realizing synergies among them. TJG companies operate within the same technology, licensing, and business model framework, allowing for seamless deployment of product modules between the Operating Vertical Companies (OVCs).

About Anticipatory Intelligence: Forecasting Inflection Points for Geopolitical, Environmental, and Market Events

Introducing Anticipatory Intelligence, a reorientation in the development of Artificial Intelligence. Genesis J2T is a system of interlocking sector modules that perform continuous, live, and synchronized assessments of terrestrial, oceanic, and atmospheric conditions, human activities, and artificial systems to forecast systemic risk and market opportunities. Genesis J2T sector learning modules autonomously generate and share data, insights, and indicators with each other to provide realtime weighted cross-sector analysis of event risk.

Jumptuit Editorial Contact: Jordan Glass

Jumptuit

914.584.5022

[email protected]

SOURCE Jumptuit

