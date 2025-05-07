403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Top Kiev representative wants females recruited into military
(MENAFN) Pavel Palisa, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, has expressed support for mandatory conscription for women, drawing inspiration from Israel's approach to universal military service. This proposal comes as Ukraine faces a significant shortage of troops, with recruitment efforts becoming more aggressive, as seen in numerous viral videos.
In an interview with investigative outlet Bihus.info published on Saturday, Palisa argued for a structured transition to normalize the idea that military service should be a duty for all citizens. He also suggested that those who have not served in the military should be denied certain government benefits and employment opportunities, particularly in public service roles.
"If a citizen wants to receive benefits like jobs, education, or state payments, they should serve," Palisa proposed, advocating for at least a minimum one-year military contract. He emphasized that both men and women have various roles to play in modern armies and pointed out that the example of Israel could provide valuable lessons.
Since the escalation of the conflict with Russia in February 2022, Ukraine has been under martial law, and general mobilization has kept able-bodied men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country. This mobilization has been extended multiple times. In response to issues like corruption and draft evasion, Ukraine reduced the conscription age to 25 and imposed stricter penalties for those avoiding military service or deserting.
Additionally, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has been offering financial incentives to men aged 18 to 24, including a payment of one million hryvnia ($24,000) for one year of service. Despite this, Palisa noted that fewer than 500 men have signed such contracts, with various reasons such as parental intervention or the belief that the conflict will soon end.
In an interview with investigative outlet Bihus.info published on Saturday, Palisa argued for a structured transition to normalize the idea that military service should be a duty for all citizens. He also suggested that those who have not served in the military should be denied certain government benefits and employment opportunities, particularly in public service roles.
"If a citizen wants to receive benefits like jobs, education, or state payments, they should serve," Palisa proposed, advocating for at least a minimum one-year military contract. He emphasized that both men and women have various roles to play in modern armies and pointed out that the example of Israel could provide valuable lessons.
Since the escalation of the conflict with Russia in February 2022, Ukraine has been under martial law, and general mobilization has kept able-bodied men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country. This mobilization has been extended multiple times. In response to issues like corruption and draft evasion, Ukraine reduced the conscription age to 25 and imposed stricter penalties for those avoiding military service or deserting.
Additionally, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry has been offering financial incentives to men aged 18 to 24, including a payment of one million hryvnia ($24,000) for one year of service. Despite this, Palisa noted that fewer than 500 men have signed such contracts, with various reasons such as parental intervention or the belief that the conflict will soon end.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment