Qinetiq US Selected By Integris Composites To Provide Survivability Solutions For U.S. Army's Future Long Range Assault Aircraft

For over 20 years, QinetiQ has been the largest global provider of add-on aircraft armor. LAST Armoris a protective, lightweight armor solution that provides high-performance ballistic protection for fixed wing transport and rotary wing platforms. Since its debut in Operation Desert Storm in 1991, LAST Armorhas protected thousands of combat air and land vehicles. Today it is installed in over 40 different aircraft types across 16 allied countries around the world. LAST Armoris used by the U.S. Military, foreign allies, commercial OEMs, and law enforcement agencies.

"QinetiQ US is honored to partner with Integris Composites, a long-time supplier partner, to deliver a tailored armored survivability solution for the U.S. Army's Future Vertical Lift program," said Christopher Forrest, Executive Vice President of Advanced Robotics and Mission Solutions at QinetiQ US. "Utilizing high performance fibers and advanced ceramics, LAST Armor® solutions offer proven traditional ballistic protection for mission success."

"All of us at Integris are proud to be part of the team developing what will become the U.S. Army's new long-range assault aircraft," said Andrew Bonham, president of Integris Composites, Inc. The company is the U.S. component of Integris Composites which is the new name for TenCate Advanced Armour, that has been a resource for form, safety, dependability and survivability for more than a quarter century.

QinetiQ US develops and manufactures LAST Armor® at its Franklin, Massachusetts facility.

This material is based upon work supported by the Army Contracting Command - Redstone Arsenal under Contract No. W58RGZ-23-C-0001. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Army Contracting Command - Redstone Arsenal.

About QinetiQ US

QinetiQ US is a leading defense and national security company providing mission-led, customer-focused engineering and innovative solutions for next-generation ISR, advanced cyber technology, mission operations and multi-domain autonomous systems to deliver a decisive and actionable information advantage.

As a provider of secure, technologically advanced services and products to the U.S. Department of Defense, Homeland Security, Intelligence Community and other national security agencies, QinetiQ US partners closely with customers to deploy new capabilities protecting lives and the nation's vital interests.

QinetiQ US operates under a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the U.S. Government. As the U.S. subsidiary of QinetiQ Group plc, we maintain independent governance and oversight to protect classified information and ensure full compliance with U.S. national security requirements. For more information, visit .

About Integris Composites

Integris is a global manufacturer of composite armor for land, aircraft, naval craft, radomes, protection housings for optronics and other sensitive technology as well as personal protection gear. Integris Composites Inc. operates its manufacturing and technical center in Licking County, Ohio. For more information go to: .

