India-Pakistan Conflict Disrupts Dubai Air Travel

Dhaka: Air travel between the UAE and parts of South Asia has been heavily disrupted as tensions between India and Pakistan intensify.

Dubai International Airport and Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi have reported multiple flight cancellations and delays, mainly affecting destinations in northern India and Pakistan.

Dubai-based carriers Emirates and flydubai, along with other international airlines, have been forced to adjust schedules due to ongoing airspace restrictions over Pakistan.

Passengers are being urged to check directly with their airlines for the latest updates and to make adjustments to their travel plans as needed.

Several global carriers have altered their flight paths to bypass Pakistani airspace entirely. Air France has temporarily suspended overflights, citing "recent tensions" as the reason.

Lufthansa also confirmed a similar move, with both airlines making adjustments that may result in longer travel times.

Flight tracking shows that British Airways, Swiss International Air Lines, and Emirates are rerouting flights via the Arabian Sea and further north to avoid the restricted zones.

Indian airlines SpiceJet and IndiGo have released advisories for passengers traveling through northern India.

With the region on high alert after reported precision strikes by the Indian Army on militant camps in Pakistan, travelers are advised to monitor their flight status closely.

-B