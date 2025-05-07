403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine once more ‘unilaterally’ strikes Russian energy infrastructure
(MENAFN) Ukraine has launched two new attacks on energy facilities in Russia’s Belgorod Region within the past day, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.
These strikes come despite a partial ceasefire agreement reached during a March 18 phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, in which both sides agreed to halt attacks on each other's energy infrastructure for 30 days. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky also committed to the deal, yet Moscow claims Kiev has breached the truce almost daily.
The latest incidents reportedly include the shelling of a power facility in the Shebekinsky District on Saturday evening, which left over 600 households without electricity, and a Sunday morning attack in the village of Stepnoye in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District that also caused outages.
The Russian government says it continues to honor the agreement in hopes of building trust with Washington but has warned that repeated violations could prompt Moscow to withdraw from the truce early. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova previously accused Ukraine of intentionally undermining the peace effort and disrupting U.S.-Russia dialogue.
These strikes come despite a partial ceasefire agreement reached during a March 18 phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, in which both sides agreed to halt attacks on each other's energy infrastructure for 30 days. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky also committed to the deal, yet Moscow claims Kiev has breached the truce almost daily.
The latest incidents reportedly include the shelling of a power facility in the Shebekinsky District on Saturday evening, which left over 600 households without electricity, and a Sunday morning attack in the village of Stepnoye in the Krasnoyaruzhsky District that also caused outages.
The Russian government says it continues to honor the agreement in hopes of building trust with Washington but has warned that repeated violations could prompt Moscow to withdraw from the truce early. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova previously accused Ukraine of intentionally undermining the peace effort and disrupting U.S.-Russia dialogue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment