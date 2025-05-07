CPI-M Wants India To Continue Pressure On Pakistan To Hand Over Terrorists Involved In Pahalgam Massacre

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 7 (IANS) Amid "Operation Sindoor" where Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, the CPI-M on Wednesday called on the government to continue building pressure on Pakistan so that the latter hands over the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam massacre.

"Along with these actions, pressure should be continued on Pakistan to hand over those responsible for the massacre of innocent people in Pahalgam and to ensure that no terrorist camps operate from its territory,” the CPI-M Politburo said in a statement on Wednesday.

At the same time, the CPI-M leadership has also urged the Indian government to ensure that the unity of the people and the integrity of the country are protected.

In the statement, the CPI-M leaders reiterated their earlier stand of backing any initiative by the Indian government to arrest terrorist activities in the country.

"In the All Party Meeting convened by the Union Government, all the political parties had extended support to the measures taken by the Union Government aimed against the terrorists and their handlers," the Politburo statement read.

The CPI-M leadership appreciated the Indian defence forces for carrying out the strikes within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in a focused, measured, and non-escalatory manner.

"Operation Sindoor was carried out by the Indian armed forces with the objective of destroying terrorist camps and infrastructure in PoK and Pakistan. According to the armed forces, these strikes were focused, measured and non-escalatory and carried out successfully at nine places," the Politburo statement read.

Earlier in the day, the family members of the tourists from West Bengal who were killed in the ghastly massacre at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir last month, where terrorists aided by Pakistan selectively killed several tourists on the basis of religion, have thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over“Operation Sindoor”

So far, there has been no detailed reaction from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee except "Jai Hind! Jai India!" posted on her X handle.