Eurisko Expands Its Lebanon Headquarters With AI-Driven Labs, Cutting-Edge Tech Programs, And Human-Centric Innovation

ADMA, MOUNT LEBANON, LEBANON, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eurisko , one of the region's most prominent innovation technology firms, has officially expanded and revamped its Lebanon -based headquarters, transforming its development labs into a next-generation innovation hub powered by artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and talent-first design.

The expansion adds over 4,000m2 of agile workspace, fully optimized for AI -enabled development, immersive training, and advanced product design. This strategic move reinforces Eurisko's commitment to Lebanon as a long-term center of excellence in software engineering, digital transformation, and future technology leadership.

“We're doubling down on Lebanon, not just as a geographic base, but as a source of talent, creativity, and resilience,” said Edgard Tawk, CEO of Eurisko.“Our newly expanded labs are designed to unlock human potential and bring to life the future of tech, built here, for the world.”

A Tech Powerhouse Reimagined: 4,000m2 of Agile Innovation

The revamped headquarters merges Eurisko's longstanding development culture with a bold, future-facing vision. The space now houses:

.Dedicated AI labs for intelligent systems and machine learning

.Modular pods for agile product teams and DevOps squads

.R&D zones for Blockchain, XR, and cloud-native prototypes

.Hybrid-ready conference and training facilities for distributed team operations

.Wellness and innovation corners designed to enhance creativity and balance

This reimagined environment positions the Beirut facility not only as a productivity engine, but as a collaborative technology campus, offering clients, partners, and talent a gateway to frontier innovation.

“We rebuilt our workspace from the ground up, not physically, but philosophically,” explains Ziad Tawk, CTO of Eurisko.“We designed it for velocity, for learning, for experimentation. This is where engineering meets imagination.”

Eurisko Academy: Reengineered for the Future

Alongside the workspace upgrade, Eurisko has overhauled Eurisko Academy, its in-house learning and talent development division. The new curriculum spans both hard skills and soft capabilities, with hands-on learning pathways, real-world projects, and AI-assisted learning companions.

Advanced Tech Tracks Now Offered:

.Artificial Intelligence and Applied Machine Learning

.Big Data Architecture and Cloud Engineering

.Blockchain Development and Smart Contract Design

.Cybersecurity & DevSecOps in Modern SDLC

.Frontend & Backend Development using the Latest Stacks

.End-to-End Automation and QA Engineering

.UI/UX Product Design with User-Centered Methodology

Each program is aligned with Eurisko's real client ecosystems, ensuring talent graduates are immediately job-ready and innovation-capable.

Next-Gen Soft Skills Included:

.Leadership and team dynamics in agile squads

.Strategic communication and storytelling using AI tools

.Decision-making in fast-changing product environments

.Emotional intelligence in remote-first tech cultures

.Ethics and governance in AI-driven development

"We don't just want capable coders, we want confident communicators, empathetic leaders, and agile thinkers," said Edgard Tawk. "That's the real edge in tomorrow's workforce."

An AI-Infused Development Methodology

Eurisko's expansion also coincides with a complete revamp of its software delivery methodology, now infused with intelligent tools that improve quality, reduce delivery time, and enhance decision-making.

New tools deployed across the revamped SDLC include:

.AI Code Reviewer: A continuous assistant that performs static code analysis, detects security issues, and recommends optimal architecture patterns.

.AI Scrum Master: Tracks team velocity, predicts sprint success, highlights blockers, and generates optimized sprint plans in real time.

.Smart QA Generator: Uses AI to generate and maintain automated test scripts aligned with the latest code branches.

.AI Project Forecaster: Predicts delivery timelines and risk levels using historical project data and real-time team signals.

“These tools aren't replacing engineers, they're augmenting them,” noted Ziad Tawk.“We want our teams to focus on high-value problem solving, while AI handles the repetitive and the predictable.”

This shift is already delivering measurable benefits in speed, stability, security, and developer satisfaction.

A People-First Approach to Innovation

With the revamped headquarters, Eurisko is reaffirming its belief in human-centric transformation. More than just investing in tools and infrastructure, the company is building a culture of empowerment, equity, and shared purpose.

Key elements include:

.Cross-functional teams with ownership mindsets

.Personalized career growth and mentorship tracks

.Hybrid and flexible work models that support wellbeing

.Recognition and rewards systems tied to impact, not hours

“We want every engineer, designer, and strategist who walks through our doors to feel like they're part of something meaningful,” added Edgard Tawk.“Because they are.”

A Stronger Regional and Global Footprint

With this expansion, Eurisko is scaling not only its local operations, but its ability to deliver large-scale transformation across the Middle East, Africa, America and Europe.

Current industries served include:

.Digital Banking & FinTech – Core banking middleware, digital wallets, onboarding journeys, PFM, and open banking APIs

.Government & Public Sector – Citizen platforms, regulatory systems, AI dashboards, and workflow engines

.Education & Learning – LMS platforms, VR learning experiences, dynamic content engines

.Media & OTT – SSAI-compatible players, dynamic CMS, ad-serving infrastructure

.Retail & Operations – Custom SaaS tools for operations, checklists, compliance, and analytics

Eurisko continues to lead strategic initiatives in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, and Lebanon, with long-term partnerships across banks, ministries, telcos, and conglomerates.

Lebanon: A Strategic Innovation Hub

Eurisko's belief in Lebanon is neither symbolic nor short-term, it's strategic.

“Lebanon has always been rich in tech talent and ambition. What it needs is the right infrastructure and belief,” concludes Edgard Tawk.

“We're building both, because we know this country can lead, not just follow.”

From AI to blockchain, design thinking to DevSecOps, Eurisko's Beirut expansion proves that world-class innovation can be designed, built, and delivered from Lebanon, at scale, and with impact.

About Eurisko

Eurisko is a multi-national software development and consultancy firm based in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Cyprus and US. With more than 15 years of experience and hundreds of success stories, Eurisko offers services ranging from Mobile App Development, Enterprise Web Development and Artificial Intelligence, to Game Development, Mixed Reality, UI/UX Design and Smart Cities / IoT. To position our company as the pioneer of digital innovation in the region by creating excellence in our people and forging the digital future of our clients and partners.

