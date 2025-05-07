Scale Computing Announces Global Virtualization Solutions Through Arrow Electronics

Collaboration Provides Intelligent, Scalable Solutions for Virtualization at the Edge and in the Data Center

INDIANAPOLIS, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the industry leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged infrastructure, today announced a new relationship with Arrow Electronics , a global leader in IT and application-specific compute solutions. This collaboration comes as Arrow seeks to standardize on a new virtualization platform to help ensure its customers continue to benefit from cutting-edge innovation and operational efficiency.

Arrow specializes in delivering intelligent, application-specific compute solutions that combine embedded processing, software applications, and wireless connectivity. By working with Scale Computing, Arrow helps enable its customers to harness the raw potential of emerging technologies with intelligent systems that enable new abilities to sense, connect, and control-all delivered at scale to help bring innovative products to market faster.

Transforming the Way Businesses Operate

Scale Computing HyperCoreTM (SC//HyperCore) provides Arrow and its customers with flexibility and simplicity, delivering seamless performance whether applications run at the edge or in the data center. With an intuitive user interface and high availability, SC//HyperCore eliminates complexity, enabling organizations to run infrastructure more efficiently while reducing costs and downtime.

An Industry-Leading VMware Alternative

With Scale Computing as a focused technology supplier, Arrow will offer customers:



Reduced Downtime : Customers achieve reduced downtime by up to 90%, helping ensure critical applications stay operational.

Cost Savings : Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by 40%, helping customers optimize IT budgets. Flexibility : Scalable infrastructure solutions designed to meet the unique needs of edge computing and on-premises environments.

"Our relationship with Arrow demonstrates the power of collaboration to address the challenges facing businesses in the current virtualization landscape," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "Together, we are empowering enterprises to innovate faster, run smarter, and achieve more-no matter where their applications operate."

As organizations across industries face increasing demands for efficiency, scalability, and innovation, Scale Computing and Arrow offer the intelligent, application-specific solutions needed to stay ahead in today's fast-paced business environment.

To learn more about Scale Computing's award-winning solutions, please visit .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCoreTM technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights and G2 .

SOURCE Scale Computing

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED