Valvoline Global Operations Partners with Muscat International Automobiles in Oman
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Muscat International Automobiles (MIA), a prominent name in Oman’s automotive distribution sector, is pleased to announce its official partnership with Valvoline Global Operations™ (VGO), a globally recognized leader in high-performance lubricants and automotive solutions. This collaboration represents a major step forward in bringing premium vehicle care products to customers across the Sultanate.
The launch event, held at the esteemed Crowne Plaza Hotel in Muscat, brought together key industry stakeholders, automotive experts, and media representatives to witness the beginning of a promising collaboration. With over 150 years of heritage and innovation, Valvoline is globally recognized for its premium motor oils, lubricants, and automotive service, trusted by millions across over 140 countries.
Speaking at the event, a senior official from Muscat International Automobiles stated:
"We are proud to bring Valvoline’s legacy of excellence to Oman. This partnership aligns with our vision to provide only the highest quality automotive solutions to our customers. Valvoline's cutting-edge technology and proven performance will significantly enhance the driving experience and longevity of vehicles across the Sultanate."
Valvoline’s product range available in Oman will include a full suite of engine oils for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications, along with transmission fluids, coolants, and maintenance products tailored to meet the extreme climate and driving conditions in the region.
This launch reinforces MIA’s commitment to expanding its portfolio with globally trusted brands and offering innovative, reliable automotive solutions that exceed customer expectations.
