Brandmail Wins The Spring 2025 Leader Award In Email Signature Software From Sourceforge

SourceForge Names BrandMail Leader in Email Signature Software

BrandMail Email Signatures for Outlook and Google

BrandQuantum announces that Sourceforge has named it a Spring 2025 Leader in the Email Signature Software category.

- Paula SartiniWICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BrandQuantum , developer of BrandMail , is proud to announce that it has been named a Spring 2025 Leader in the Email Signature Software category by SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison platform.This prestigious award recognizes products that have maintained a high volume of outstanding user reviews, placing them in the top 5% of over 100,000 products listed on SourceForge. With nearly 20 million monthly users, SourceForge highlights software solutions that consistently deliver exceptional value and performance based on real user feedback.“We are honored to receive the Spring 2025 Leader Award from SourceForge,” said Paula Sartini, Founder and CEO of BrandQuantum.“At BrandQuantum, we are committed to building reliable, user-friendly software that helps businesses maintain brand consistency with ease. This recognition is a direct reflection of our customers' satisfaction and continued support. We're truly grateful to be acknowledged by the people who use BrandMail every day to create impactful, consistent email communication.”BrandQuantum is the world's premier brand consistency software platform, helping brands around the world to deliver consistent customer experiences. BrandMail is a leading email signature management solution that enables businesses to centrally control and standardize email signatures across Outlook, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365 platforms. The software ensures tamperproof, branded email signatures that support professional communication and enhance brand trust at every touchpoint. BrandQuantum's suite is cloud-based and secure and makes brand consistency simple.This award further validates BrandQuantum's dedication to delivering solutions that meet real business needs and exceed user expectations.

Paula Sartini

BrandQuantum, Inc

+1 424-544-3300

...

