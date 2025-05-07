Looks Unveils Its First Privé Outlet In Mohali

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Looks Unveils Its First Privé Outlet In Mohali

2025-05-07 05:07:12
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mohali, May 2025 – Looks Privé, a trailblazer in beauty and wellness, proudly announces the launch of its first Looks Privé outlet in the vibrant city of Mohali, Punjab. Situated in HLP Galleria, Sector 62, this new flagship destination marks a significant expansion for the brand, reinforcing its position as a leader and innovator in the premium beauty space.

With its refined aesthetic and world-class offerings, Looks Privé is set to redefine the salon experience in the region. Positioned as the most opulent and exclusive salon in the vicinity, it promises an elevated beauty journey- the salon offers a full suite of services from precision haircuts and advanced colour to rejuvenating facials, body therapies, luxury manicures and pedicures, grooming treatments, and bespoke bridal styling powered by high-performance products sourced from global leaders in haircare, skincare and beauty.

Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the Mohali outlet brings Looks Privé's hallmark blend of creativity, luxury, and expertise. Clients can expect personalised consultations, meticulously crafted services, and transformative results delivered by academically certified senior stylists and wellness professionals.

"We are delighted to introduce our first Privé outlet in Mohali-a city known for its energy and evolving lifestyle preferences," said Mr. Samay Dutta, Managing Director of Looks Salon. "This launch is a pivotal moment in our journey, reflecting our commitment to delivering unmatched luxury and excellence. Looks Privé is not just a salon-it's an experience of indulgence and sophistication, bridging the gap between premium and ultra-luxury."

This launch marks the VIIIth Looks Privé outlet in India, further expanding the brand's footprint in the luxury and beauty segment. Guests can look forward to an array of curated services, including precision haircuts, avant-garde colouring, rejuvenating skin rituals, and nail treatments-all designed to enhance personal style and confidence.

To commemorate its grand debut, Looks Privé Mohali is offering exclusive introductory packages and limited-time promotions, inviting patrons to discover a new era of beauty that is luxurious, personalised, and unforgettable.

