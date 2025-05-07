Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt Urges India, Pakistan To Exercise Restraint, Hold Diplomatic Dialogue


2025-05-07 05:03:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 7 (KUNA) -- Egypt affirmed following with great concern the current developments between India and Pakistan, calling on both sides to exercise the highest levels of restraint and uphold dialogue through diplomatic channels.
Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration stressed in a statement on Wednesday the need to exert efforts to defuse the crisis and avoid further escalation.
The statement stressed the importance of resorting to peaceful solutions in order to achieve amity and stability for both sides. (end)
