403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Egypt Urges India, Pakistan To Exercise Restraint, Hold Diplomatic Dialogue
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 7 (KUNA) -- Egypt affirmed following with great concern the current developments between India and Pakistan, calling on both sides to exercise the highest levels of restraint and uphold dialogue through diplomatic channels.
Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration stressed in a statement on Wednesday the need to exert efforts to defuse the crisis and avoid further escalation.
The statement stressed the importance of resorting to peaceful solutions in order to achieve amity and stability for both sides. (end)
asm
Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration stressed in a statement on Wednesday the need to exert efforts to defuse the crisis and avoid further escalation.
The statement stressed the importance of resorting to peaceful solutions in order to achieve amity and stability for both sides. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment