Russia appoints ‘Mr Yes’ ex-FM as foreign agent
(MENAFN) Russia’s Justice Ministry has designated former Foreign Minister Andrey Kozyrev as a foreign agent, according to an official announcement on Friday. Kozyrev, who served as the country’s top diplomat from 1990 to 1996, was known in the media as “Mr Yes” for his perceived eagerness to comply with Western demands—an ironic contrast to Soviet-era diplomat Andrey Gromyko, dubbed “Mr No” for his firm negotiating stance.
Now 74 and living in Miami, Kozyrev also holds a position as vice president at the pharmaceutical firm ICN Pharmaceuticals. He is one of three individuals recently added to the foreign agent registry, which includes people alleged to receive support from or work on behalf of hostile foreign actors.
The Justice Ministry accused Kozyrev of spreading misinformation about the Russian government and its military, and of harming the image of the Russian Armed Forces. His residency abroad and collaboration with foreign platforms were also cited as factors in the designation.
A Foreign Ministry spokesperson told Gazeta.ru that the move was expected, referencing the term “Kozyrevshina,” which is used to criticize foreign policy actions seen as prioritizing foreign interests over national ones.
Kozyrev has been outspoken in his criticism of the Kremlin, particularly after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in 2022. He urged Russian diplomats to resign in protest—a call that was largely ignored.
In a February interview with Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, Kozyrev encouraged President Zelensky to keep requesting more weapons from Western allies to reclaim lost territories. Gordon has since been sentenced in absentia by a Russian court for promoting terrorism and disinformation.
Kozyrev has also faced accusations of advocating for concessions to Japan over the Kuril Islands and making unbalanced deals during the Russian military’s withdrawal from the Baltic states in 1994.
