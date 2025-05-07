Primal Unveils New AI-Powered Financial Analytics Tool For Southeast Asian Smes

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) KL ECO CITY, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Primal, a digital marketing and technology solutions firm based in Southeast Asia, has officially launched its latest innovation: an AI-powered financial analytics tool designed to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with real-time financial insights and forecasting capabilities.With the increasing complexity of managing business finances in today's volatile economy, Primal's new solution aims to help SMEs make informed, data-driven decisions. The platform leverages machine learning to provide financial modeling, trend analysis, and budget planning tools tailored to the needs of growing businesses in emerging markets.“We recognized a major gap in accessible financial intelligence for SMEs in Southeast Asia,” said Min Min, Digital Marketing Executive at Primal.“Our new platform bridges that gap by giving business owners and financial teams the kind of insights that were previously only available to large enterprises.”The tool integrates with existing accounting software and banking platforms, allowing for seamless data import and processing. It supports multi-currency transactions , regional tax calculations, and industry-specific KPI tracking, making it particularly useful for cross-border operations in ASEAN markets.Primal's development team reports that the AI engine behind the tool was trained on anonymized financial data sets from over 3,000 SMEs, ensuring predictive accuracy and relevance. A beta version tested in Q1 2025 showed that users reduced budget planning time by up to 40% and improved forecast accuracy by 27%.The platform will be rolled out in phases, beginning in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam, with plans to expand to Indonesia and the Philippines by Q4 2025. Business users can register for early access via the official Primal website .“This initiative is part of our broader mission to digitize and democratize access to advanced business tools,” added Min Min.“Our focus is always on enabling our clients to scale smarter and faster.”For more information or to request a product demo, please contact:

Min Min

Primal

+60 11-1405 6439

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.