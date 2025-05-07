Para-Badminton Player To Compete In 6Th Fazza Dubai Tournament

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani para-badminton player Ibrahim Aliyev will compete in the 6th Fazza Dubai tournament, Azernews reports.

The athlete will compete in the SU5 category at the tournament, which begins on April 7 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The tournament will conclude on April 11.

Para-badminton in Azerbaijan is a developing sport, with growing participation and success on the international stage.

The Azerbaijan National Paralympic Committee plays a key role in supporting and promoting para-badminton within the country.

Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and powerlifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee was established.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and six Paralympic Games. They enriched the country's medal haul with multiple awards.

The Azerbaijani Paralympic team has made significant progress since the Tokyo 2020 Games, where they won 14 medals including 4 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze.

Notable athletes, including Olympic gold medalists Lamiya Valiyeva and Said Najafzade, proudly represented their countries by waving their national flags during the official country parade at the closing ceremony of the Summer Paralympic Games.

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games brought together 4,000 athletes from around the world.

The event marked the first time Paris hosted the Summer Paralympics and the second time that France hosted the Paralympic Games after Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992 Winter Paralympics.