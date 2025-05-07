403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin announces Putin’s three days Victory Day ceasefire suggestion remains on table
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer of a 72-hour ceasefire to mark Victory Day remains in effect, the Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian troops have been instructed to halt offensive actions during the proposed truce window but warned that any Ukrainian attacks would trigger an immediate response.
The ceasefire, announced last week, was set to begin at midnight on May 7 and continue through midnight on May 10. Moscow described it as a humanitarian gesture honoring the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II and a potential opening for direct, unconditional talks with Ukraine.
Peskov emphasized that the offer was also intended to gauge Ukraine’s willingness to pursue a peaceful resolution and reduce hostilities.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed the proposal as a manipulative move aimed at creating a pause for Russia’s own benefit, particularly to ensure an undisturbed Victory Day parade on May 9. He instead called for a broader, 30-day ceasefire without conditions—something Moscow has accused him of using to regroup Ukrainian forces.
Zelensky also questioned the safety of foreign dignitaries attending the parade in Moscow, prompting criticism from Russian officials. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova characterized his remarks as a direct threat and evidence of what she called Kiev’s “terrorist” behavior.
The ceasefire, announced last week, was set to begin at midnight on May 7 and continue through midnight on May 10. Moscow described it as a humanitarian gesture honoring the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in World War II and a potential opening for direct, unconditional talks with Ukraine.
Peskov emphasized that the offer was also intended to gauge Ukraine’s willingness to pursue a peaceful resolution and reduce hostilities.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed the proposal as a manipulative move aimed at creating a pause for Russia’s own benefit, particularly to ensure an undisturbed Victory Day parade on May 9. He instead called for a broader, 30-day ceasefire without conditions—something Moscow has accused him of using to regroup Ukrainian forces.
Zelensky also questioned the safety of foreign dignitaries attending the parade in Moscow, prompting criticism from Russian officials. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova characterized his remarks as a direct threat and evidence of what she called Kiev’s “terrorist” behavior.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment