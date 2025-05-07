Enemy Attacks Pokrovsk Community In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Guided Bombs, Eight Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Dnipro region, eight people were wounded in an enemy attack, two of them in serious condition.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, wrote about this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“In the evening, the Russian army hit the Pokrovsk community of the Synelnykivskyi district with guided aerial bombs. Eight people were wounded. All are hospitalized, two are in serious condition,” he wrote.

Twelve private houses, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

The Russian army also attacked Nikopol district - the district center and Pokrovsk community - using a kamikaze drone and artillery. The information is being clarified.

Earlier, in the evening, explosions were heard during an air raid in the Dnipropetrovsk region.