Enemy Attacks Pokrovsk Community In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Guided Bombs, Eight Wounded
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak, wrote about this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“In the evening, the Russian army hit the Pokrovsk community of the Synelnykivskyi district with guided aerial bombs. Eight people were wounded. All are hospitalized, two are in serious condition,” he wrote.
Twelve private houses, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.Read also: Russian drone attacks: 40 private buildings and apartment blocks damaged in Kharkiv
The Russian army also attacked Nikopol district - the district center and Pokrovsk community - using a kamikaze drone and artillery. The information is being clarified.
Earlier, in the evening, explosions were heard during an air raid in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment