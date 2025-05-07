403
Egypt, Qatar Affirm Mediation Efforts For Ending Gaza Plight Proceeding
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 7 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Qatar have affirmed their mediation efforts are proceeding for resolving the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Gaza through the aspired objective of silencing the guns.
Cairo and Doha, in a joint statement released on Wednesday, reacted to bids to drive a wedge between the two countries, cast doubts over their diplomatic efforts or escalate the media rhetoric against them, affirming that such attempts would not prompt them to halt the diplomatic action to stop the war and end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.
However, the joint statement stopped short of identifying the party seeking to poison the Egypt-Qatar relations and disrupt their go-between efforts.
Moreover, the statement added that the two countries would cast aside any minor considerations that do not serve interests of the brotherly Palestinian people and re-affirmed full commitment to pursue the action within a clear framework to end the Palestinians' hardships as a prelude to reaching a permanent solution to the crisis.
It also affirmed that the two countries have been coordinating closely with the United States of America to reach a deal, end the humanitarian tragedy and ensure civilians' safety.
More than 50,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since the occupation waged an all-out aggression on the enclave in early October.
Many of the estimated 2.5 million Gazans are struggling to stay alive amid severe shortage of necessities, namely food. (end)
