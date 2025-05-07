403
Egypt Welcomes Omani-Led Efforts For Ceasefire In Yemen
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 7 (KUNA) -- Egyptian welcomed on Wednesday the Omani-led efforts, which led to a ceasefire in Yemen between the US and relevant authorities in Sanaa.
A statement by the Foreign Ministry said that this step would reflect positively on marine navigation in the Red Sea, hoping that the upcoming period would witness calm and also lead to the end of the Israeli occupation war on the Gaza Strip.
The statement also expressed support to all efforts to boost peace and stability in the region.
The Omani Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday a ceasefire between the US and relevant authorities in Sanaa (Houthis) militias. (end)
asm
asm
