403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio Reports Evacuation of Venezuelan Dissidents
(MENAFN) Five members of the Venezuelan opposition who had taken refuge for over a year within the Argentine Embassy in Caracas have been relocated to the United States, according to an announcement made Tuesday by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Rubio shared the update via X, stating, "The U.S. welcomes the successful rescue of all hostages held by the Maduro regime at the Argentinian Embassy in Caracas," and confirmed that, "following a precise operation, all hostages are now safely on U.S. soil."
He refrained from providing specific details regarding the group's exit from Venezuela. Up to now, Venezuelan officials have issued no public response to the matter.
Expressing gratitude to everyone involved, Rubio acknowledged those who participated in the effort and reaffirmed the United States' long-standing condemnation of President Nicolas Maduro’s administration.
He once again accused Maduro's leadership of trampling on human rights and threatening stability in the broader region.
Back in March 2024, the Argentine government granted sanctuary to the five individuals within the ambassador’s residence after Venezuelan authorities issued warrants for their arrest.
They were accused of inciting unrest aimed at undermining the state.
Among the group were key figures from the opposition campaign, including María Corina Machado’s campaign manager and head of communications.
Opposition leader Machado applauded the operation, calling it an “impeccable and epic operation for the Freedom of five heroes of Venezuela” in a post on X, celebrating what she viewed as a major triumph for political dissidents.
Rubio shared the update via X, stating, "The U.S. welcomes the successful rescue of all hostages held by the Maduro regime at the Argentinian Embassy in Caracas," and confirmed that, "following a precise operation, all hostages are now safely on U.S. soil."
He refrained from providing specific details regarding the group's exit from Venezuela. Up to now, Venezuelan officials have issued no public response to the matter.
Expressing gratitude to everyone involved, Rubio acknowledged those who participated in the effort and reaffirmed the United States' long-standing condemnation of President Nicolas Maduro’s administration.
He once again accused Maduro's leadership of trampling on human rights and threatening stability in the broader region.
Back in March 2024, the Argentine government granted sanctuary to the five individuals within the ambassador’s residence after Venezuelan authorities issued warrants for their arrest.
They were accused of inciting unrest aimed at undermining the state.
Among the group were key figures from the opposition campaign, including María Corina Machado’s campaign manager and head of communications.
Opposition leader Machado applauded the operation, calling it an “impeccable and epic operation for the Freedom of five heroes of Venezuela” in a post on X, celebrating what she viewed as a major triumph for political dissidents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment