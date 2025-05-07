XING Mobility Unveils High-Power 1Mwh Immersion-Cooled Energy Storage Cabinet At EES Europe Ultra-Fast Discharge, Extreme Safety — Redefining Energy Storage With Next-Gen Immersion-Cooled Battery Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MUNICH, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XING Mobility, a global leader in immersion-cooled battery systems, officially launched its latest energy storage innovation, the XBE1000 1MW BESS Cabinet, at EES Europe in Germany. With a total energy capacity of 1 megawatt-hour, this compact energy cabinet supports high-power discharge, rapid system response, and strong current output, making it ideal for a wide range of applications, from AI infrastructure and commercial facilities to grid-scale deployments.

4× Power Output × Active Safety – Breaking the Limits of Conventional ESS

XBE1000 Cabinet is built upon XING's proprietary IMMERSIOTM immersion cooling battery system, designed specifically for energy storage. The modular architecture supports flexible expansion from 200kWh to 1000kWh and enables both single-cabinet and multi-cabinet deployments. Integrated with high-energy-density cells and an active thermal management design, the system supports 2P discharge (twice the nominal power output), delivering up to four times the power of traditional air-cooled solutions-making it uniquely advantageous for high-load and space-constrained environments.





IMMERSIOTM XBE1000 XING Mobility's 1MWh immersion-cooled energy storage cabinet

By fully submerging battery cells in electrically insulating coolant, IMMERSIOTM significantly enhances thermal efficiency and maintains optimal operating temperatures. This results in twice the system lifespan compared to conventional systems. It also features XING's proprietary thermal runaway suppression technology, proven to cool temperatures by over 1000°C within just 15 seconds during the early stage of a thermal event-greatly reducing fire and propagation risks while enabling safer and more flexible deployment of high-energy systems.

Proven in Harsh Climates, Validated High Power in Real-World Use

Also featured at the show is the Hummingbird® mobile fast-charging station from Norwegian energy management company Nordic Booster, powered by XING's immersion-cooled battery system. The system delivers up to 300kW of output in a compact footprint, demonstrating the real-world potential of high-power discharge in mobile applications. Compared to conventional LFP batteries that typically support only 0.5C discharge, IMMERSIOTM offers higher power density and superior thermal control, making it an ideal solution for remote infrastructure and fast-charging needs.

XING Mobility has successfully completed multiple high-safety energy storage deployments, including a 2.4MWh immersion-cooled ESS installed at Taipower's Wind Farm in Taiwan. Leveraging its world-class thermal management technology, XING continues to drive innovation in the energy storage industry and expand its global reach-accelerating the commercialization and real-world adoption of immersion-cooled systems.

Meet XING at EES Europe 2025 – Booth C2.270

At EES Europe 2025, XING Mobility will showcase its full portfolio of immersion-cooled battery systems-from modular 200kWh units to megawatt-scale configurations. Visit Booth C2.270 to explore how XING and its global partners are powering a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable energy future.









IMMERSIOTM XBE200 Immersion Cooling Energy Storage System

About XING Mobility:

Founded in 2015, XING Mobility is a global leader in immersion cooling battery technology, with a production facility in Taiwan. Over a decade, XING has perfected its immersion cooling system, enabling superior thermal efficiency, unmatched fire safety, and reliable performance in extreme climates. XING's innovations are driving the global transition to electrification, proven across a wide range of applications, including supercar, passenger and commercial vehicles, agricultural and industrial machinery, energy storage systems, and the world's first immersion-cooled ESS for wind farms. XING Mobility continuously drives the global transition to electrification with strategic partner alliances. More at:

Media Contact

Abby Kuo / ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: