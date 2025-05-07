403
Pentagon director plans on slashing top brass
(MENAFN) U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed a significant reduction in the number of four-star generals and flag officers across the military, aiming to boost efficiency and cut bureaucratic overhead. In a memo released Monday, Hegseth ordered a 20% reduction in top-ranking officers, with a second phase targeting an additional 10% cut across all service branches, including the National Guard.
The move follows the dismissal of several senior generals earlier this year and aligns with President Donald Trump’s push to curb federal spending through the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Hegseth described the cuts as a strategic effort to remove “redundant force structure” and reduce administrative layers that hamper military effectiveness.
“This isn’t about punishing our senior leaders,” Hegseth said in a video statement on X. “It’s about ensuring leaner, more agile leadership.”
The defense chief has also prioritized the elimination of programs focused on diversity and inclusion, including initiatives supporting transgender service members. Instead, he has introduced a universal fitness standard for all combat positions.
The cuts are part of a broader Trump administration campaign to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives implemented during the Biden era. Earlier this year, Trump removed General Charles Brown, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the second Black officer to hold the position, citing ideological concerns over Brown’s public support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
As of May 2025, the U.S. military employs 653 generals and flag officers, including 44 four-star leaders. The Army holds the largest share, with 231 generals and 11 four-stars.
Despite its efforts to rein in spending, the Trump administration has approved a record $1 trillion defense budget for 2025—up from $894 billion. For comparison, China has allocated $256 billion and Russia $157 billion for defense this year.
