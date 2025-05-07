403
SAAS Properties Unveils The St. Regis Residences, Al Maryah Island
(MENAFN- Onliii Communications) SAAS Properties, one of the UAE’s leading luxury property developers, has officially launched The St. Regis Residences, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi — a 38-storey architectural landmark comprising 161 luxury residences, each featuring exquisite interior design.
A collaboration between SAAS Properties and Marriott International — renowned names in luxury real estate and hospitality — the development combines refined architecture, a prime location, and bespoke services with seamless indoor-outdoor living.
With architecture by Squire & Partners and interior design by 1508 London, The Residences are ideally positioned along a picturesque canal-front promenade with direct access to The Galleria Mall. Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s business and lifestyle destination, the development is just moments from world-renowned cultural landmarks including the Guggenheim, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum, and Sheikh Zayed Museum. Moreover, The Residences will further strengthen Al Maryah Island’s position a one-stop destination, providing unrivalled connectivity for people to work, live, shop, and play.
“As one of the UAE’s leading developers, we are committed to creating exceptional living experiences shaped by sophistication, innovation, and timeless design,” said Karim Nasser, Marketing Director at SAAS Properties. “This project reflects the aspirations of today’s discerning global tastemakers — placing them at the heart of a lifestyle defined by legacy and everyday luxury.”
The Residences feature a curated mix of one- to four-bedroom homes, including duplex and penthouse layouts. Each unit is appointed with high-end finishes such as smart-home technology, accent stone, walnut timber joinery, and mosaic-tiled bathrooms. Private balconies or terraces with premium materials ensures a blend of elegance and practicality.
From the grand, double-height lobby to the private residences, every detail has been meticulously crafted. Expansive floor-to-ceiling windows frame panoramic views, while interiors showcase mosaic stone, travertine finishes, and integrated smart technologies — all elevating daily living with seamless comfort and style.
Residents enjoy access to a wide array of exclusive amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, butler service, private lounges, a community kitchen, and a business lounge with meeting rooms. The development also includes a luxury retail boulevard, bespoke art galleries, and an upscale café.
For relaxation, residence owners can enjoy the tranquil spa and holistic wellness center. Elegant guest suites, a private cinema, a library, and dedicated work and leisure spaces are thoughtfully integrated to support a balanced, sophisticated lifestyle — setting a new standard for high-end living in the capital.
“The St. Regis Residences, Al Maryah Island are for modern connoisseurs seeking an extraordinary lifestyle with exclusive amenities and the renowned St. Regis Butler service,” said Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President, Mixed-Use Development EMEA, Marriott International. “We are proud to collaborate with SAAS Properties, a bold, forward-thinking team making their debut in branded residences with a project that shows real ambition, precision, and vision.
SAAS Properties is a distinguished UAE-based developer with a proven track record in residential, commercial, and retail real estate. Known for its focus on design, innovation, and quality, the company is dedicated to shaping exceptional living and working environments.
Its portfolio includes iconic developments such as One Reem Island, Reem Five, Reem Eight, Reem Nine, Reem Eleven, and SAAS Heights in Abu Dhabi, as well as SAAS Hills in Dubai—each project reflecting the brand’s commitment to sustainable growth, innovative design, and the UAE’s vision for progressive urban living.
