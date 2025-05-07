Fiverr Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Strong start to the year: Both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA came in above the midpoint of our guidance as we delivered strong execution, driving stable Marketplace performance, robust Services revenue growth, and high-velocity product expansion in AI products.

Fiverr Go leads to faster and better conversion: Following the launch event in February, Fiverr Go continues to garner significant enthusiasm and drive forward-looking AI discussions among our talent community. Personal Assistant shows tremendous potential in helping sellers close deals and doing it faster, while Creation Model helps buyers make better purchase decisions and strengthens high-quality sellers' visibility and exposure.

Fiverr Pro gaining traction for larger fulfillment: We signed a few six-digit, multi-month contracts spanning across writing, app development, video production and digital marketing use cases. These long-term relationships continue to strengthen our land-and-expand playbook where customers expand their use cases with Fiverr Pro offerings after individual team members find initial success on the marketplace. Positive outlook for 2025: We are raising the low end of revenue guidance for 2025 given flow-through from the first quarter. We are also raising the low end of our Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 based on the strong incremental margin of our business and the timing of expense spending. Overall, we remain confident and prudent in forecasting our business as we navigate through a volatile macro environment. NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is changing how the world works together, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Additional operating results and management commentary can be found in the Company's shareholder letter, which is posted to its investor relations website at investors.fiverr.com . “The year started off on a strong note with focused execution, as revenue and margins came in ahead of expectations. We continue to deliver stable Marketplace performance, robust Services revenue growth, and rapid AI product expansion. Following our recent successful Fiverr Go launch, we are seeing positive signs on buyer conversion, with buyers converting more and faster, as well as making more quality purchase decisions,” said Micha Kaufman, founder and CEO of Fiverr.“We are encouraged by the traction across our upmarket efforts, and look forward to making further strategic investments in AI throughout the year to drive long-term upside.” "We are proud to deliver double-digit revenue growth, while our expense discipline and capital allocation strategy remain steady. As we prioritize profitable growth, strong cash flow generation, capital return to shareholders, and M&A opportunities, we are on track to achieve our Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow three-year targets” said Ofer Katz, President and CFO of Fiverr.“Our updated guidance reflects confidence and prudence in forecasting our business through a volatile macro environment.”

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $107.2 million, compared to $93.5 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 14.6% year over year.

Marketplace revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $77.7 million, compared to $78.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, representing a decline of 0.8% year over year.

Annual active buyers1 as of March 31, 2025 was 3.5 million, compared to 4.0 million as of March 31, 2024, a decline of 10.6% year over year.

Annual spend per buyer1 as of March 31, 2025 reached $309, compared to $284 as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 8.8% year over year.

Marketplace take rate1 for the period ended March 31, 2025 was 27.7%, up from 27.5% for the period ended March 31, 2024, an increase of 20 basis points year over year.

Services revenue in the first quarter of 2025 was $29.5 million, compared to $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 94.0% year over year.

GAAP gross margin in the first quarter of 2025 was 81.0%, a decrease of 250 basis points from 83.5% in the first quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP gross margin1 in the first quarter of 2025 was 84.4%, a decrease of 50 basis points from 84.9% in the first quarter of 2024.

GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2025 was $0.8 million, or $0.02 basic and diluted net income per share, consistent with the first quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP net income1 in the first quarter of 2025 was $25.0 million, or $0.70 basic non-GAAP net income per share1 and $0.64 diluted non-GAAP net income per share1, compared to $21.7 million non-GAAP net income1, or $0.56 basic non-GAAP net income per share1 and $0.52 diluted non-GAAP net income per share1, in the first quarter of 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2025 was $28.3 million, compared to $21.2 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 33.6% year over year.

Free cash flow1 in the first quarter of 2025 was $27.4 million, compared to $20.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, an increase of 31.6% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA1 in the first quarter of 2025 was $19.4 million, compared to $16.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 18.1% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 17.1% in the first quarter of 2024, representing a 100 basis points improvement year over year. Financial Outlook Our Q2'25 and full-year 2025 guidance reflect the recent trends in our marketplace.

Q2 2025 FY 2025 Revenue $105 - $109 million $425 - $438 million y/y growth 11% - 15% y/y growth 9% - 12% y/y growth Adjusted EBITDA ( 1) $20.0 - $22.0 million $84 - $90 million



About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to transform the way the world creates and works together. We're shaping the future of work with the world's leading open platform, seamlessly connecting top talent and cutting-edge technology with businesses around the globe. From expert freelancers in over 750 skilled categories to best-in-class GenAI models and agents, Fiverr provides the most advanced and comprehensive talent and tools for digital services-helping businesses get mission-critical projects done fast and cost-effectively.

From small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, millions trust Fiverr for projects in software and AI development, digital marketing, finance, business consulting, video animation, music, architecture, and more.

Learn how to future-proof your business with exceptional talent and cutting-edge tools atText> . Follow us on Text>LinkedIn , Text>Instagram , Text>TikTok, and Text>Facebook .

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) March 31, December 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 187,104 $ 133,472 Marketable securities 315,025 288,947 User funds 167,049 153,309 Bank deposits 145,500 144,843 Restricted deposit 1,315 1,315 Other receivables 31,179 34,198 Total current assets 847,172 756,084 Long-term assets: Marketable securities 69,716 122,009 Property and equipment, net 4,208 4,271 Operating lease right of use asset 4,481 5,122 Intangible assets, net 38,742 41,882 Goodwill 110,218 110,218 Other non-current assets 31,023 30,388 Total long-term assets 258,388 313,890 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,105,560 $ 1,069,974 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade payables $ 6,947 $ 5,533 User accounts 154,626 141,691 Deferred revenue 22,002 20,090 Other account payables and accrued expenses 59,096 57,167 Operating lease liabilities 2,567 2,608 Convertible notes, net 458,501 457,860 Total current liabilities 703,739 684,949 Long-term liabilities: Operating lease liabilities 2,074 2,747 Other non-current liabilities 21,139 19,628 Total long-term liabilities 23,213 22,375 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 726,952 $ 707,324 Shareholders' equity: Share capital and additional paid-in capital 743,289 727,176 Accumulated deficit (365,395 ) (366,193 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 714 1,667 Total shareholders' equity 378,608 362,650 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,105,560 $ 1,069,974





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Revenue $ 107,184 $ 93,524 Cost of revenue 20,396 15,448 Gross profit 86,788 - 78,076 Operating expenses: Research and development 23,627 23,633 Sales and marketing 47,390 42,152 General and administrative 20,966 16,451 Total operating expenses 91,983 82,236 Operating loss (5,195 ) (4,160 ) Financial income (expenses), net 7,325 6,661 Income before taxes on income 2,130 2,501 Tax benefit (taxes on income) (1,332 ) (1,713 ) Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 798 $ 788 Basic net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Basic weighted average ordinary shares 36,019,143 38,756,151 Diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Diluted weighted average ordinary shares 37,292,846 39,604,979





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 798 $ 788 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,284 1,150 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount of marketable securities, net (67 ) (1,094 ) Amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible notes 641 637 Shared-based compensation 15,754 19,020 Exchange rate fluctuations and other items, net 1 111 Revaluation of Earn-out 3,262 - Changes in assets and liabilities: User funds (13,740 ) (11,620 ) Operating lease ROU assets and liabilities (73 ) (98 ) Other receivables 431 (2,976 ) Trade payables 1,304 (828 ) Deferred revenue 1,912 1,895 User accounts 12,935 9,923 Account payable, accrued expenses and other 1,023 4,265 Non-current liabilities (156 ) 23 Net cash provided by operating activities 28,309 21,196 Investing Activities: Investment in marketable securities (55,652 ) (30,734 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 83,169 40,085 Investment in short-term bank deposits (1,500 ) (27,238 ) Proceeds from short-term bank deposits 843 3,377 Purchase of property and equipment (287 ) (378 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (661 ) (20 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 25,912 (14,908 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of share options 478 442 Proceeds from (payments of) withholding tax related to employees' exercises of share options and RSUs (1,061 ) (221 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (583 ) 221 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (6 ) (109 ) Increase in cash, cash equivalents 53,632 6,400 Cash, cash equivalents at the beginning of period 133,472 183,674 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 187,104 $ 190,074





REVENUE BREAKDOWN (in thousands1) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Marketplace Revenue $ 77,674 $ 78,311 Annual Active Buyers 3,536 3,954 Annual Spend per Buyer $ 309 $ 284 Marketplace Take Rate 27.7 % 27.5 % Services Revenue $ 29,510 $ 15,213 Total Revenue $ 107,184 $ 93,524 1. Except for Annual Spend per Buyer and Marketplace Take Rate





RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT (in thousands, except gross margin data) Q1'24 Q2'24 Q3'24 Q4'24 Q1'25 FY 2023 FY 2024 Unaudited (Audited) (Audited) GAAP gross profit $ 78,076 $ 78,639 $ 80,735 $ 83,465 $ 86,788 $ 299,529 $ 320,915 Add: Share-based compensation 678 499 514 445 423 2,497 2,136 Depreciation and amortization 613 791 2,415 3,198 3,164 3,253 7,017 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other - - 11 17 44 - 28 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 79,367 $ 79,929 $ 83,675 $ 87,125 $ 90,419 $ 305,279 $ 330,096 Non-GAAP gross margin 84.9 % 84.4 % 84.0 % 84.0 % 84.4 % 84.5 % 84.3 % RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER SHARE

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Q1'24 Q2'24 Q3'24 Q4'24 Q1'25 FY 2023 FY 2024 Unaudited (Audited) (Audited) GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 788 $ 3,267 $ 1,353 $ 12,838 $ 798 $ 3,681 $ 18,246 Add: Depreciation and amortization 1,150 1,606 3,392 4,328 4,284 5,987 10,476 Share-based compensation 19,020 18,438 18,464 18,020 15,754 68,698 73,942 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other 9 109 1,273 4,240 4,599 (359 ) 5,631 Convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs 637 638 640 640 641 2,541 2,555 Taxes on income related to non-GAAP adjustments - (71 ) (290 ) (16,249 ) (380 ) - (16,610 ) Exchange rate (gain)/loss, net 128 (156 ) (221 ) 1,108 (642 ) (131 ) 859 Non-GAAP net income $ 21,732 $ 23,831 $ 24,611 $ 24,925 $ 25,054 $ 80,417 $ 95,099 Weighted average number of ordinary shares - basic 38,756,151 38,089,060 35,435,532 35,658,287 36,019,143 38,066,203 36,984,757 Non-GAAP basic net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.56 $ 0.63 $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 2.11 $ 2.57 Weighted average number of ordinary shares - diluted 41,758,840 40,909,724 38,359,853 38,947,644 39,446,707 41,304,907 39,994,015 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders $ 0.52 $ 0.58 $ 0.64 $ 0.64 $ 0.64 $ 1.95 $ 2.38 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands, except adjusted EBITDA margin data) Q1'24 Q2'24 Q3'24 Q4'24 Q1'25 FY 2023 FY 2024 Unaudited (Audited) (Audited) GAAP net income $ 788 $ 3,267 $ 1,353 $ 12,838 $ 798 $ 3,681 $ 18,246 Add: Financial expenses (income), net (6,661 ) (8,502 ) (6,881 ) (5,662 ) (7,325 ) (20,163 ) (27,706 ) Tax benefit (taxes on income) 1,713 2,931 2,052 (13,054 ) 1,332 1,373 (6,358 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,150 1,606 3,392 4,328 4,284 5,987 10,476 Share-based compensation 19,020 18,438 18,464 18,020 15,754 68,698 73,942 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other 9 109 1,273 4,240 4,599 (359 ) 5,631 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,019 $ 17,849 $ 19,653 $ 20,710 $ 19,442 $ 59,217 $ 74,231 Adjusted EBITDA margin 17.1 % 18.9 % 19.7 % 20.0 % 18.1 % 16.4 % 19.0 % RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

(In thousands) Q1'24 Q2'24 Q3'24 Q4'24 Q1'25 FY 2023 FY 2024 Unaudited (Audited) (Audited) GAAP research and development $ 23,633 $ 21,855 $ 22,424 $ 22,329 $ 23,627 $ 90,720 $ 90,241 Less: Share-based compensation 6,836 5,897 5,273 5,563 4,730 24,310 23,569 Depreciation and amortization 201 193 190 247 265 799 831 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other - - 700 (672 ) 65 - 28 $ 16,596 $ 15,765 $ 16,261 $ 17,191 $ 18,567 $ 65,611 $ 65,813 GAAP sales and marketing $ 42,152 $ 41,324 $ 42,970 $ 45,232 $ 47,390 $ 161,208 $ 171,678 Less: Share-based compensation 3,436 3,389 3,605 3,162 2,246 13,304 13,592 Depreciation and amortization 264 553 721 770 716 1,601 2,308 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other - - 67 1,811 1,197 - 1,878 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 38,452 $ 37,382 $ 38,577 $ 39,489 $ 43,231 $ 146,303 $ 153,900 GAAP general and administrative $ 16,451 $ 17,764 $ 18,817 $ 21,782 $ 20,966 $ 62,710 $ 74,814 Less: Share-based compensation 8,070 8,653 9,072 8,850 8,355 28,587 34,645 Depreciation and amortization 72 69 66 113 139 334 320 Earn-out revaluation, acquisition related costs and other 9 109 495 3,084 3,293 (359 ) 3,697 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 8,300 $ 8,933 $ 9,184 $ 9,735 $ 9,179 $ 34,148 $ 36,152 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) Q1'24 Q2'24 Q3'24 Q4'24 Q1'25 FY 2023 FY 2024 Unaudited (Audited) (Audited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 21,196 $ 20,971 $ 10,867 $ 30,034 $ 28,309 $ 83,186 $ 83,068 Purchase of property and equipment (378 ) (309 ) (290 ) (326 ) (287 ) (1,053 ) (1,303 ) Capitalization of internal-use software (20 ) - - (83 ) (661 ) (60 ) (103 ) Free cash flow $ 20,798 $ 20,662 $ 10,577 $ 29,625 $ 27,361 $ 82,073 $ 81,662





Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain key performance metrics and financial measures not based on GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow, as well as operating metrics, including marketplace Gross Merchandise Value or GMV, annual active buyers, annual spend per buyer and marketplace take rate. Some amounts in this release may not total due to rounding. All percentages have been calculated using unrounded amounts. As of the fourth quarter of 2024, we updated the definitions of annual active buyers, GMV, annual spend per buyer and marketplace take rate to align our supplemental revenue presentation, which disaggregates revenue into two components, marketplace revenue and services revenue. These metrics will now exclusively reflect the marketplace, as amounts related to services previously included in these metrics are deemed immaterial.

We define each of our non-GAAP measures of financial performance, as the respective GAAP balances shown in the above tables, adjusted for, as applicable, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, contingent consideration revaluation, acquisition related costs and other, income taxes, amortization of discount and issuance costs of convertible note, financial (income) expenses, net. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is excluded from the measures, however, the revenue from the acquired companies is included, and their assets actively contribute to revenue generation. Non-GAAP gross profit margin represents non-GAAP gross profit expressed as a percentage of revenue. We define non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by GAAP weighted-average number of ordinary shares basic and diluted. We use free cash flow as a liquidity measure and define it as a net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

We define GMV or marketplace Gross Merchandise Value as the total value of transactions ordered through our marketplace, excluding value-added tax, goods and services tax, service chargebacks and refunds. Annual active buyers on any given date is defined as buyers who have ordered a Gig on our marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations. Annual spend per buyer on any given date is calculated by dividing our GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of annual active buyers as of such date. Marketplace take rate for a given period means marketplace revenue for such period divided by GMV for such period. When we refer in this release to the marketplace we refer to transactions conducted between buyers and freelancers on When we refer to the platform we refer to the marketplace and our additional services.

Management and our board of directors use certain metrics as supplemental measures of our performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with GAAP because they assist us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis, as they remove the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations. We also use these metrics for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget and financial projections, to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our strategic initiatives and capital expenditures and to evaluate our capacity to expand our business. In addition, we believe that free cash flow, which we use as a liquidity measure, is useful in evaluating our business because free cash flow reflects the cash surplus available or used to fund the expansion of our business after the payment of capital expenditures relating to the necessary components of ongoing operations. Capital expenditures consist primarily of property and equipment purchases and capitalized software costs.

Free cash flow should not be used as an alternative to, or superior to, cash from operating activities. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share as well as operating metrics, including GMV, annual active buyers, annual spend per buyer and marketplace take rate should not be considered in isolation, as an alternative to, or superior to net income (loss), revenue, cash flows or other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. These metrics are frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry. Management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP metrics is an appropriate measure of operating performance because they eliminate the impact of expenses that do not relate directly to the performance of our underlying business.

These non-GAAP metrics should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or other items. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for management's discretionary use, as they do not reflect our tax payments and certain other cash costs that may recur in the future, including, among other things, cash requirements for costs to replace assets being depreciated and amortized. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP metrics as supplemental measures of our performance. Our measures of Adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and other non-GAAP metrics used herein are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

See the tables above regarding reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

We are not able to provide a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the nearest comparable GAAP measure, and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for the second quarter of 2025, the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, or the period ending December 31, 2027, because certain items that are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. We are also not able to provide a reconciliation of free cash flow guidance for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, or the three year period from 2024-2027 to cash from operating activities, the nearest comparable GAAP measure, because certain items that are reflected in free cash flow cannot be reasonably predicted or are not in our control. In particular, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, we are unable to forecast the timing or magnitude of share based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets, income or loss on revaluation of contingent consideration, other acquisition-related costs, convertible notes amortization of discount and issuance costs and exchange rate income or loss, and in the case of free cash flow, we are unable to forecast property and equipment purchases and capitalized software costs, in each case, as applicable without unreasonable efforts, and these items could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, GAAP measures in the future.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our expected financial performance and operational performance including our long term targets and expectations, our business plans and strategy, the growth of our business, AI services and developments, including related investments, our product portfolio and features, as well as statements that include the words“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“project,”“forecast,”“estimate,”“may,”“should,”“anticipate” and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to successfully implement our business plan within adverse economic conditions that may impact consumers, business spending and the demand for our services or have a material adverse impact on our business, financial condition and results of operations; our ability to attract and retain a large community of buyers and freelancers; our ability to generate sufficient revenue to maintain profitability or positive net cash flow generated by operating activities; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand; our dependence on the continued growth and expansion of the market for freelancers and the services they offer; our dependence on traffic to our websites; our ability to maintain user engagement on our websites and to maintain and improve the quality of our platform; our operations within a competitive market; political, economic and military instability in Israel, including related to the war in Israel; our ability and the ability of third parties to protect our users' personal or other data from a security breach and to comply with laws and regulations relating to data privacy, data protection and cybersecurity; our ability to manage our current and potential future growth; our dependence on decisions and developments in the mobile device industry, over which we do not have control; our ability to detect errors, defects or disruptions in our platform; our ability to comply with the terms of underlying licenses of open source software components on our platform; our ability to expand into markets outside the United States and our ability to manage the business and economic risks of international expansion and operations; our ability to achieve desired operating margins; our ability to comply with a wide variety of U.S. and international laws and regulations, including with regulatory frameworks around the development and use of AI; our ability to attract, recruit, retain and develop qualified employees; our reliance on Amazon Web Services; our ability to mitigate payment and fraud risks; our dependence on relationships with payment partners, banks and disbursement partners; and the other important factors discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 19, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements that we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release are inherently uncertain and may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. In addition, the forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

