Facephi Brings Its AI-Driven Biometric ID Verification And Fraud Protection Services To AWS Marketplace



Its Onboarding, Authentication and IDV Suite Services are now available on AWS Marketplace. This milestone expands access to scalable Biometric, AI and Machine-Learning Solutions.

Alicante, May 06, 2025 - Facephi Biometría, SA (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI) (“Facephi” or the“Company”), a Spanish tech leader in global digital identity protection and verification, today announced the availability of its Onboarding , Authentication , and Advanced Digital Identity Verification and Fraud Protection solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

This milestone expands access to Facephi's enterprise-ready biometric AI-powered identity verification solutions on AWS Marketplace, enabling organizations of all sizes to strengthen digital security with seamless purchasing, consolidated billing, and flexible licensing using their existing AWS accounts.

The services available are:



Onboarding : Powered by AI verification and real-time fraud protection, it automates identity verification through document capture, facial biometrics, and liveness detection- ensuring seamless user onboarding and compliance with KYC and AML regulations.

Authentication : Enables passwordless access using facial biometrics, enhancing security and user experience, while achieving compliance with global standards such as KYC and AML. Fraud Protection & IDV Suite : An innovative digital identity verification and management solution compliant with GDPR, AML, and eIDAS regulations and standards, featuring real-time fraud prevention and alignment with AWS Well-Architected best practices.



Javier Mira, CEO of Facephi, commented :“Making our biometric, artificial intelligence, and machine learning solutions available on AWS Marketplace aligns with our mission to simplify and secure digital identity for businesses of all sizes worldwide. We're proud to partner with AWS to accelerate adoption and scale with confidence.”

For more information or to get started, visit: AWS Marketplace: Advanced digital identity verification and fraud protection

About Facephi



Facephi is a technology company specializing in the protection and verification of digital identity, renowned for its focus on security and data integrity. Its solutions are designed to create safer, more accessible, and fraud-free processes, prevent identity theft, and ensure the ethical treatment of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 25+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.