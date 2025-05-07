Sheikha Moza Attends QF's 2025 Convocation Ceremony

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, on Tuesday attended the 2025 Convocation ceremony, where over 1,000 students from across Qatar Foundation's higher education ecosystem were celebrated for their achievements – and stepped into their future.

Her Excellency Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation, was also in attendance at the milestone ceremony in the lives of graduates and the story of Qatar Foundation (QF), held at Qatar National Convention Centre, together with ministers and dignitaries, university deans and faculty members, and families of the members of QF's Class of 2025.

Speaking at the event, Her Highness said:“Congratulations to our graduates and your families. Let this day be, not the end of your studies, but the beginning of your journey of lifelong learning. While a degree is important in securing financial and job security, always remaining open to new ideas and knowledge is essential for spiritual and emotional wellbeing, enabling us to overcome prejudice and preconceptions.”

2025 marks QF's 30th anniversary – three decades of impact, innovation, and opportunity in education, science and research, and community development, made possible through QF's belief in the power of knowledge and its commitment to contributing to the human and social advancement of Qatar, the region, and the world. In that time, more than 11,000 students have graduated from universities at QF, with its alumni going on to make their mark nationally and internationally as leaders, innovators, humanitarians, and drivers of positive change.

Her Excellency Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al Khater, Minister of Education and Higher Education, who attended the Convocation ceremony, said:“As we celebrate the graduates of Qatar Foundation, we also pause to reflect on a legacy that extends far beyond the classroom.

“For three decades, QF has redefined the role of education – not as a destination, but as a continuous journey toward inquiry, purpose, and innovation. It is a model rooted in our national values, yet open to the world; one that equips learners to lead with insight and integrity.

“The Ministry of Education and Higher Education takes pride in supporting this vision – one that continues to shape Qatar's path toward a future that is inclusive, enlightened, and grounded in knowledge.”

The graduates of the Class of 2025 – each of whom, during the ceremony, walked through the Door to the Future, a Convocation tradition symbolizing the start of the next phase of their life's journey – span 74 nationalities, with 61 per cent being female and 39 per cent being Qatari nationals.

“At QF, we are very proud of the dedicated work done by graduating students,” said Francisco Marmolejo, President of Higher Education and Education Advisor, QF.

“We are confident that they received top, world-class education, and that they nurtured a strong sense of professionalism, ethics, and community service at Qatar Foundation. This year's graduating class is especially important for us, because this is one of the most impactful ways to continue celebrating 30 years of remarkable achievements of Qatar Foundation.

“Our Convocation is much more than just a ceremony – not even the end of a journey for our graduating class, but rather an opportunity to recognize the hard work of students, to appreciate the support of their families, and to celebrate new beginnings.”

The keynote speaker at the 2025 Convocation ceremony was entrepreneur Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of health wearable company WHOOP, who said:“Education City is a special place that brings together students from all over the world. It's an honor to celebrate the graduates.”

Reflecting on the opportunity to speak to the graduating class, he said:“It's very meaningful. The diversity in this class isn't just about geography or culture – it's about mindset, ambition, and the unique paths these students are on. They represent the next generation of leaders in fields ranging from science and medicine to policy, design, and beyond.

“When I graduated from college, I was deeply committed to building a company, but I also faced a lot of skepticism even from people close to me. Graduation can be daunting. It's the beginning of a new chapter, and it's easy to feel pressure to meet expectations set by others. My goal is to help these graduates feel empowered to pursue their dreams and trust their own convictions.

“I hope they leave feeling confident in their ability to build – whether it's a company, a community, or a life that reflects their values. You don't need to have every step mapped out. What you do need is conviction, curiosity, and the courage to begin.”

During the ceremony, 16 members of the Class of 2025 received the QF Excellence Award, which celebrates students who have gone above and beyond throughout their educational journey at QF. This year, over 100 applications were submitted, with a review committee representing every university within QF overseeing the selection process.

Dr. Samah Gamar, Director, Academic Affairs, QF, said: "We designed the QF Excellence Award to capture the full arc of the student experience at Education City – from intellectual rigor and interdisciplinary thinking to social responsibility and career readiness.

“And this year's awardees represent the very best of what QF's multiversity ecosystem offers – students who transcend disciplinary boundaries and channel their knowledge into real-world impact.”

Recipients were recognized for their originality, interdisciplinary thinking, and commitment to community impact, with work ranging from AI-driven sustainability research to clinical innovations using virtual reality. Many demonstrated leadership beyond the classroom-organizing cultural events, launching national campaigns, and contributing to global conferences and local partnerships – and uplifted others through their mentorship and the inclusive initiatives they have spearheaded.

"What makes these students exceptional is not just what they know, but what they have done with that knowledge,” said Dr. Gamar.

“Each recipient of the QF Excellence Award has made tangible contributions to their communities, their disciplines, and to the broader society. And each of our awardees is a reflection of Qatar Foundation's mission – to unlock human potential and develop well-rounded leaders prepared to address the challenges of our time,” said Dr. Gamar.

QF's higher education ecosystem includes its own Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and seven international partner universities: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar; Georgetown University in Qatar; HEC Paris, Doha; Northwestern University in Qatar; Texas A&M University at Qatar; Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar; and Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar.

The alumni who have graduated from these universities – and the thousands continuing their academic journey within them – benefit from learning within the unique, interconnected environment of knowledge that QF has built and evolved over the past 30 years. They gain a world-class education in fields ranging from medicine, engineering, art and design, communications, and international affairs to computer science, Islamic studies, law and public policy, humanities and social sciences, and business.

The integrated nature of QF's ecosystem allows its students to take courses at different universities that stand just yards from each other; have real-world experience of scientific research and tech entrepreneurship, including transforming their university startups into commercial enterprises; and cultivate a sense of citizenship and a desire for personal growth through leading and supporting community programs, becoming involved in volunteering, and benefiting from opportunities for cross-cultural understanding and exploring new interests.