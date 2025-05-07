Kenya's Economic Growth Slows To 4.7 Pct In 2024

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Nairobi: Kenya's economy grew by 4.7 percent in 2024, down from 5.7 percent in 2023, a government official said on Tuesday.

Macdonald Obudho, director general of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), told journalists in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi that growth was experienced in most sectors of the economy, with agriculture, forestry, and fishing expanding by 4.6 percent.

"The agriculture sector exhibited an overall improved performance in 2024, which was attributable to increased crop yields, increased livestock production coupled with increased government support to the sector," Obudho said during the launch of the 2025 Economic Survey.

The statistics agency said the manufacturing sector grew by 2.8 percent, up from 2.2 percent in 2023, with the expansion of agro-based industries largely driven by a rebound in sugar production.

According to the KNBS, the transport and storage sector increased by 4.4 percent in 2024.