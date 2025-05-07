Alchemist Doha, Startup Grind Qatar Partner To Empower Startup Ecosystem

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Alchemist Doha, a sector-agnostic equity fund for distinctive tech entrepreneurs in emerging markets, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Startup Grind Qatar, the local chapter of the world's largest community of startups, founders, and innovators. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to accelerating the growth of Qatar's entrepreneurial ecosystem by expanding access to global networks. Together, Alchemist Doha and Startup Grind Qatar will drive impactful programming that showcases high-potential startups in scaling their ventures locally and globally.

“At Alchemist Doha, we're dedicated to investing in bold founders and supporting their journey from emerging markets to the world. Partnering with Startup Grind Qatar strengthens our mission and opens new pathways for founder success,” Majed Lababidi, Director of Ecosystem Integration.

Startup Grind Chapter Director in Qatar added,“This partnership represents a shared vision for empowering founders. We are excited to collaborate with Alchemist Doha in providing entrepreneurs with the tools and network they need to thrive.”